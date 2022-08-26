Southampton vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League

Erik ten Hag will be hoping his Manchester United side can build upon their superb win over Liverpool, as they take on Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. After a traumatic start to the new season, the Red Devils now look revitalised after Monday night's swashbuckling win, and now face a Southampton side fresh off the back of their own first three points of the season.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network. You can pick the channel up on streaming services such as Sling (opens in new tab) and on the FuboTV free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for access (opens in new tab) if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game on BT Sport.

Southampton vs Man United live stream Date: Saturday 27th August Kick off: 12pm BST / 7am ET Venue: St Mary's Stadium, Southampton US stream: USA Network (via Sling (opens in new tab) / FuboTV (opens in new tab)) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) risk-free UK stream: BT Sport (£25/month) AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month) Canada stream: FuboTV (opens in new tab)

Having made the brave decision to drop both Ronaldo and skipper Harry Maguire, ten Haag's side looked like a team transformed from the one that had suffered back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford. All eyes will now be on the Dutch coach's team sheet for this match, with Maguire and Ronaldo set for an extended spell as bench warmers.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's Saints have also had a tough start to the season, but an important 1-2 away win against Leicester last Saturday and the professional 0-3 Carabao Cup win away at Cambridge in midweek will have gone some way to raising confidence levels.

The match kicks off at 12pm BST on Saturday 27th August 2022. Follow our guide on how to watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream from wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Southampton vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Southampton vs Man United live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling (opens in new tab) and FuboTV (opens in new tab).

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for half-price. That's $17.50 instead of $35. Meanwhile, you can watch a Southampton vs Man United free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV (opens in new tab). There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Southampton vs Manchester United live stream from anywhere with a VPN

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Southampton vs Manchester United live stream service, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service, you can cancel at any time within the first 30 days with no penalties at all.

Watch a Southampton vs Manchester United live stream with a VPN

Using a VPN for Southampton vs Manchester United on Sling or FuboTV is simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Southampton vs Man United, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Southampton vs Manchester United live stream.

UK: Watch a Southampton vs Manchester United live stream

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2022/23 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Australia: Southampton vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2022/23 season, including the Southampton vs Manchester United game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Southampton vs Manchester United live stream

The Southampton vs Manchester United live stream option for fans based in Canada is FuboTV. You can use FuboTV to watch every Premier League game this season (opens in new tab) – including Southampton vs Manchester United live through your web browser of the FuboTV app.

A subscription to FuboTV in Canada costs CA$24.99 per month or CA$179.93 for the year (which works out as CA$14.99 each month).

Use a VPN to watch FuboTV from abroad (opens in new tab) while travelling outside Canada.

