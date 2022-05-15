Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream and how to watch the Premier League for free

Arsenal continue their quest for Champions League football on Monday as they make the long trip up to St James' Park to face a Newcastle side that has very little to play for. Can the Gunners make up for their recent North London Derby defeat? Or has something broken inside for Mikel Arteta's team? Make sure you know how to watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in 4K and wherever you are.

US soccer fans can tune in on USA Network to watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream for free with a FuboTV free trial. Don't forget to subscribe to a VPN for FuboTV access if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in the UK can enjoy the game in 4K HDR on Sky, and in HD on Now.

Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream Date: Monday 16th May Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle 4K TV channel: Sky Sports Ultra HD US stream: USA Network (via Sling / FuboTV) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free AUS stream: Optus (AU$14.99/month)

Arsenal might've been taught a lesson at Tottenham last Thursday but the good news for the Gunners is that their fate is still in their hands; as long as they match their rivals' remaining results a top-four place will be theirs. Arsenal won the home meeting with the Magpies 2-0, with goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, but this visit to Newcastle won't be easy.

After a run of 10 wins in 14 games Newcastle have now lost two on the bounce. Eddie Howe's side doesn't have a great record against teams in the top six (a draw against Manchester United is about as good as it gets), so this could quite easily be their third defeat in a row. Can they buck the trend on Monday and throw Spurs a Champions League lifeline?

Kick-off is at 8pm BST (3pm ET) on Monday 16th May. Read on to find out on how to watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream, wherever you are in the world.

US: Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream

Premier League football fans in the US can watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream on USA Network which can be accessed through cable-cutting services Sling and FuboTV.

Sling currently has an offer where you can get the first month of its Sling TV Blue package for $25 ($10 off the usual monthly price). Meanwhile, you can watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal free live stream with the 7-day free trial of FuboTV. There are no long contracts with either service. If you're not happy with them, you can cancel them at any time.

Of course, Sling and FuboTV are only available within the States so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are easy to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

How to use a VPN for Newcastle vs Arsenal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple for tuning into Sling and FuboTV while away.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Newcastle vs Arsenal, you may wish to choose 'US' for Sling or FuboTV.

3. Then head over to Sling or FuboTV on your browser or device and enjoy the Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in 4K HDR

Newcastle vs Arsenal will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K HDR. Take a look at the best Sky TV deals if you're interested in signing up and watching this game and many more in top quality.

Even without a full Sky subscription, though, fans can enjoy a Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream in HD with a Now day pass or a monthly pass. Here are the best Now deals live right now.

BT Sport customers can also enjoy the game so long as they're subscribed to the BT Sport Big Bundle which includes the Sky Sports channels as well as the BT ones. You can add it to your BT package for £40 per month.

Virgin Media customers are be able to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal with a Sky Sports subscription through the Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle which covers all the Sky and BT televised games.

If you have a Virgin TiVo box and access to BT or Sky, you can watch on-the-go through Virgin's TV Anywhere app. And if that's not enough, there is Twitter's deal with Sky Sports to show goals and highlights via the Sky Football account.

Australia: Newcastle vs Arsenal live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport will provide live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 – including Newcastle vs Arsenal – for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$68 a month.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Optus app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, LG, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Optus Sport live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox.

Listen to Premier League radio

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the prime time slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available straight after the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

