2016 is a great year for sport, with the European Championship in full swing and the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro looming large on the horizon.

This week's semi-finals will see Portugal vs Wales and Germany vs France for a place in the Euro 2016 final.

Whether you're sorting your cinema system for the ultimate experience at home, find yourself stuck at work trying to find a Euro 2016 live stream to watch online, or have to catch-up on your mobile, we’ve rounded up all the ways you can see and hear the action - and for free!

How to watch Euro 2016 on TV

The BBC and ITV have agreed to split all of the 51 matches between them, from the group stages to the knockout phases, with both broadcasters showing the Euro 2016 final. S4C will broadcast all three of Wales' group matches live.

The quarter finals have now been decided and the broadcasters have had their pick. The BBC will show the first two picks of the quarter-finals, while ITV will have the first pick for the semi-finals. Both the BBC and ITV will be showing the Euro 2016 final, kick-off is 8pm on 10th July.

In total there are 140 hours of Euro 2016 coverage scheduled across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Four.

Euro 2016 fixtures

Wednesday 6th July 2016

Portugal v Wales / Semi-Final / 20:00 / ITV / ITV HD / S4C / S4C HD

Thursday 7th July 2016

Germany v France / Semi-Final / 20:00 / BBC One / BBC One HD

Sunday 10th July 2016

UEFA Euro 2016 Final / 20:00 / BBC One / BBC One HD / ITV / ITV HD

Will Euro 2016 be shown in 4K Ultra HD?

In a word... no. It's been confirmed the opening match, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will all be filmed in 4K Ultra HD, but neither the BBC or ITV will be broadcasting in 4K - neither provider has a 4K channel up and running.

Instead, all matches on the BBC and ITV will be broadcast in high definition, complete with Dolby Digital 5.1 surround sound.

What about watching Euro 2016 online?

The BBC will have live streams for all 26 of its Euro 2016 matches. The BBC Euro 2016 website, the BBC Sport app, and BBC coverage through smart TVs will feature live broadcasts of all BBC games, commentary and live text coverage of every game, plus highlights, goals and more.

There will also be catch-up videos each morning, available through the BBC Sport website and to download via BBC iPlayer. Gary Lineker and Dan Walker will also be using Facebook's new live video feature, Facebook Live, to give viewers a more behind-the-scenes view of the tournament.

The BBC will have footage for every goal online, as well as analysis of every kick, even if it's a match that for which the Beeb doesn't have broadcast rights.

As for ITV, we would expect you to be able watch all ITV's Euro 2016 live streams free on the ITV website and via ITV Player.

Click for BBC iPlayer

Click for ITV Hub

Watching Euro 2016 on mobile

The BBC will have a large presence across mobile as well, with the same access to live matches and highlights through the BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer apps. You can live stream Euro 2016 matches on your phone using the BBC Sport app, and also set up goal and final score alerts.

ITV has a similar mobile arsenal, so you can access live streams on your phone and tablet for ITV's live matches.

Social media is playing an integral part to the BBC's Euro 2016 coverage, with Jermaine Jenas handling a new Match of the Day Snapchat account alongside the use of Facebook Live video and Twitter's live video platform, Periscope.

You can also watch goals and key moments from ITV's live matches on ITV's Twitter feed.

Euro 2016 radio coverage

TalkSport and TalkSport 2 have the Euro 2016 radio rights and are broadcasting all 51 matches live from the tournament.

All 24 days of Euro 2016 will receive radio coverage on BBC radio, largely via 5 Live. European Cup winner Gianluca Vialli and former Germany number one Jens Lehmann are two new additions to the BBC broadcast team, which is led by Mark Chapman and Kelly Cates, alongside Caroline Barker and Dan Walker.

