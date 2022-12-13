France vs Morocco live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in 4K HDR

If Morocco were to hand-pick their opponents as Africa's first representatives in a World Cup semi-final, it would probably be France. A French protectorate from 1912 to 1956, Morocco is one of north Africa's most Francophone countries, while more than 1.5m Moroccans now call France home to further cement the countries' shared history.

France start as favourites but with the sides having never met in anything approaching a competitive fixture – assuming you're not counting the Mediterranean Games or the King Hassan II Cup – this is as intriguing a semi-final as there has been in nearly 92 years of World Cup history. Make sure you know how to watch a France vs Morocco live stream from anywhere today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.

France vs Morocco live stream Dates: Wednesday 14th December, 2022 Kick-off: 7pm (GMT) / 2pm (EST)

France have basically been the Real Madrid of this World Cup. Particularly in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat of England, Les Blues struggled to put together many fluent attacks while the Three Lions prodded and probed, yet it was Didier Deschamps' side who always felt in control, created three excellent chances and scored two of them. In essence, they know how to win. It also helps that they have Kylian Mbappe to do Kylian Mbappe things.

The PSG forward has five goals and two assists already – having a direct involvement in more than half Les Bleus total goals – and his pace, trickery and velvet touch have shone. Throw in Olivier Giroud, now France's record goalscorer and pulling further away from Thierry Henry with every game, the impressive Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield and Dayot Upamecano at centre-back and Deschamps' spine is strong, despite a handful of injuries.

Morocco's celebrations after beating Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's quarter-final were a joy to behold. Sofiane Amrabat danced on the pitch with his mother, while there was barely a dry eye in the house as the Atlas Lions roared into the last four, the first African team to do so.

While it's trite and facile to claim 'the whole of Africa' will be cheering on Walid Regagui's side, it's true that the first Arab World Cup has hugely benefited from Morocco's stunning run to the semi-finals, with a fanbase that has mobilised en masse to stunning effect.

They're yet to concede a goal to an opposition player – an own goal in the 2-1 defeat of Canada in the group stage the only time their defence has been breached – but will have to call on all their reserves of strength with first-choice centre-back pair Romain Saiss Nayef Aguerd both out for the tournament and Noussair Mazraoui also struggling. Can Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Portugal match-winner Youssef En-Nesyri do it again?

How that patched-up Morocco defence can cope with Mbappe, Giroud and Ousmane Dembele will go a long way to decide the outcome of this contest. The Atlas Lions have shocked the world in making it this far to knock out Belgium, Spain and Portugal but another European surprise may be beyond them.

This semi-final match kicks off today at 7pm GMT / 2pm ET at the 68,895-seater Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, at Qatar 2022.

You can watch the France vs Morocco live stream for free on BBC One. It's also available to watch free online on BBC iPlayer in 4K HDR.

UK football fans, whether at home or in another country, can tune into the World Cup games for free on BBC iPlayer.

In the USA, Fox Sports has the TV rights to the France vs Morocco live stream. The match airs on Fox.

Cable network TSN has the rights to watch France vs Morocco in Canada.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a France vs Morocco live stream on SBS. Local streaming service SBS on Demand will provide live coverage every Qatar World Cup game.

