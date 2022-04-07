Everton vs Manchester United live stream and how to watch the Premier League online

A team with everything to play for host a team with nothing but bare Twitter banter in a (nearly) high noon showdown on Saturday lunchtime. Everton's catastrophic defeat to Burnley on Wednesday has dragged the Toffees yet further into the relegation mire and they could end the day in the bottom three if results go against them. Manchester United, meanwhile, seem to have little more than Europa League qualification to play for after a 2021/22 season to forget.

US soccer fans can watch an Everton vs Manchester United free live stream, and enjoy many more Premier League matches, on USA Network with Sling TV or FuboTV. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US fan stuck outside the States. Those in Canada can enjoy the game on DAZN. UK viewers can buy a BT Sport Pass.

Two-one up at Burnley, only to lose 3-2 with a series of defensive mishaps, Everton are a club in crisis and in serious danger of slipping out of the top flight for the first time since when Winston Churchill was Prime Minister.

"If we didn't know we were in a fight before then we certainly know now," sighed manager Frank Lampard, whose side have now won just twice since mid-December.

The Toffees still have Manchester United on Saturday, a Merseyside derby against Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to play in a tough-looking run-in and must hope Richarlison's return to form on Monday night continue if they're to beat the drop.

Manchester United meanwhile have drawn four of their last eight league games to slip from an outside Champions League bet to a limp Europa League qualification in a matter of weeks.

With a number of players likely to leave under freedom of contract in the summer – Paul Pogba among them – motivation seems thin on the ground at Old Trafford, but the impending announcement of Erik ten Hag as manager from next season could awaken the Red Devils from their slumber. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return after missing last weekend's draw with Leicester through illness.

The match kicks off at 12.30pm BST on Saturday 9th April. Follow our guide on how to watch an Everton vs Manchester United live stream online, on TV and on your smartphone, from wherever you are in the world.

EPL soccer fans in the US can watch an Everton vs Manchester United live stream on USA Network, which can be accessed through cable cutting services FuboTV and Sling.

There's a 7-day free trial of FuboTV available to new users, while Sling is currently offering new users a $10 discount on their first month.

Of course, FuboTV and Sling are only available within the States, so be sure to use a VPN if you're a US-based subscriber stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Even if you've subscribed to the relevant Everton vs Manchester United live stream rights holder, you won't be able to access it when you're outside your home country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we'd suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN, which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee.

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). Everton vs Manchester United will feature on BT Sport 1, BT Sport 1 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, for those who have 4K capabilities.

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media's Bigger + Sports bundle covers both Sky and BT televised games.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Premier League and Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass.

Australia: Everton vs Manchester United live stream

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Optus Sport is providing live coverage of the Premier League 2021/22 season, including the Everton vs Manchester United game, for just AU$14.99 per month or AU$139 per year.

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

Canada: Everton vs Manchester United live stream

The Everton vs Manchester United live stream option for fans based in Canada is DAZN Canada. You can use DAZN to watch every Premier League game – including Everton vs Manchester United – live on the DAZN website or app.

A subscription to DAZN Canada costs CA$20 per month or CA$150 per year. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Let's not forget the wireless. Both the BBC and talkSPORT have rights to broadcast live football matches, with around 260 being aired over the course of the season.

BBC gets first dibs on matches played from 3pm on Saturdays, the primetime slot, in addition to commentary rights to broadcast radio coverage on Fridays, Mondays, and two Sunday slots.

You can listen to live commentary of selected games on BBC 5Live via the BBC Sport website or via Freeview, Freesat, Sky or Virgin Media.

talkSPORT is the only commercial radio broadcaster with live Premier League football rights. It has the audio rights to three time slots on Saturdays, including matches played at 12.30pm, 3pm and 5.30pm, plus exclusive rights for all matches scheduled to kick-off at 12pm on Sundays.

When can you watch Match of the Day online and on iPlayer?

Match Of The Day has been shown live on TV on Saturday evening (almost) since time began, and is now joined by Match Of The Day 2 on Sundays. But what about watching Premier League highlights online?

Match Of The Day is available through BBC iPlayer, but there are a few stipulations.

The show won't be available on-demand as soon as the programme finishes its live broadcast. Weekend editions of Match Of The Day will be online from midnight on Monday (in practice, the early hours of Tuesday morning), while midweek episodes will be on iPlayer from midnight the day after it's broadcast.

You can download Match Of The Day for offline viewing, but it is time-sensitive and will disappear as soon as the programme leaves iPlayer.

Match Of The Day can also be streamed live at the time of broadcast via the BBC iPlayer website.

2021/22 Premier League fixtures for April

All times are 15:00 BST unless otherwise stated

Friday 8th April

Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00

Saturday 9th April

Everton vs Manchester United 12:30

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Southampton vs Chelsea

Watford vs Leeds United

Aston Villa vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 10th April

Brentford vs West Ham United 14:00

Leicester City vs Crystal Palace 14:00

Norwich City vs Burnley 14:00

Manchester City vs Liverpool 16:30

Saturday 16th April

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton & Hove Albion 12:30

Manchester United vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Watford vs Brentford

Sunday 17th April

Newcastle United vs Leicester City 14:15

West Ham United vs Burnley 14:15

Tuesday 19th April

Liverpool vs Manchester United 20:00

Wednesday 20th April

Chelsea vs Arsenal 19:45

Everton vs Leicester City 19:45

Newcastle United vs Crystal Palace 19:45

Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion 20:00

Thursday 21st April

Burnley vs Southampton 19:45

Saturday 23rd April

Arsenal vs Manchester United 12:30

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United

Leicester City vs Aston Villa

Manchester City vs Watford

Norwich City vs Newcastle United

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur 17:30

Sunday 24th April

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton 14:00

Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers 14:00

Chelsea vs West Ham United 14:00

Liverpool vs Everton 16:30

Saturday 30th April

Newcastle United vs Liverpool 12:30

Aston Villa vs Norwich City

Southampton vs Crystal Palace

Tottenham Hotspur vs Leicester City

Watford vs Burnley

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Leeds United vs Manchester City 17:30