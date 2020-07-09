Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream: watch the Premier League for free

With zero points from the last five fixtures, AFC Bournemouth are showing true relegation form. The Cherries have a tricky run-in too with Bournemouth vs Tottenham up next and games against City and Leicester to follow. Find out how to watch a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream below and see if they can stop the rot.

UK football fans can watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham free on Pick. Scroll down to find out how to access the free-to-air broadcast. Meanwhile, fans in the US can buy a season pass from NBC Sports Gold and watch every minute of every remaining Premier League game live for just $9.99! (Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a US citizen stuck away from home.)

Only through the virtue of the equally terrible form of Norwich, Watford, West Ham and Villa are Bournemouth somehow still in with a chance of Premier League survival. A home win against haphazard Spurs is certainly not out of the question, though, and looks as good a chance as any for Eddie Howe's side to pick up the points that would place them just one result shy of safety.

For Tottenham, a respectable sixth-placed finish seems the likely target. With a four-match suspension for Eric Dier, Jose Mourinho is forced to deploy the historically successful Belgian pair of Vertonghen and Alderweireld at the heart of defence. Record signing Tanguy Ndombele still finds himself warming the bench.

Bournemouth vs Tottenham kicks off at 6pm. Read on below to find out how to watch a Bournemouth vs Tottenham live stream in the best possible quality, wherever you are in the world.

Premier League restart rights in the US belong to NBC, CNBC and NBCSN and you can watch all the remaining EPL games on NBC Sports Gold's Premier League Pass for just $9.99, including Bournemouth vs Tottenham.

It's only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The NBC Sports Gold app is available iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Chromecast. You can also watch EPL streams on NBCSportsGold.com.

NBC Sports is available on a number of platforms including Sling TV and FuboTV, both of which offer free trials. Well worth trying them out and catching a free week of games at the same time.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham abroad using a VPN

US citizens away from home or stuck abroad will need a VPN to access the their NBC Sports Gold Pass streams from outside the States. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a US national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham for free in the UK

This one is expected to draw a sizeable TV audience due to the fact that it's available on Sky's free-to-view Pick TV channel (Freeview channel 11, Virgin Media channel 165, Freesat channel 164).

The bottom-half-of-the-table clash is one of a handful of Premier League games (full details here) due to be screened on a free-to-air, rather than pay-per-view, basis as a result of being played behind closed doors.

In addition to Pick, Sky subscribers can watch the watch the match across Sky One, Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event in HD and on Sky Sports Ultra HD in 4K.

Sky has warned fans not to expect free admission to become a regular thing, so enjoy it while you can!

Best deals for the remaining Premier League games

As for the rest of the games this season, you'll find that the majority are behind a paywall of one sort or another.

If you're looking to catch as many as possible, we'd highly recommend pay-per-view access with both Now TV and BT Sport.

Premier League fixtures

All fixture times are in BST. Games on BT Sport Ultimate and Sky Sports Ultra HD are available in 4K.

Thursday 9th July

Everton vs Southampton - 6pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch FREE TO AIR

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur - 6pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Man Utd - 8.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Saturday 11th July

Norwich City vs West Ham - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Watford vs Newcastle United - 12.30pm, Amazon Prime Video / Twitch

Liverpool vs Burnley - 3pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Extra 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sheffield United vs Chelsea - 5.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Man City - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Sunday 12th July

Wolves vs Everton - 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - 2pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - 4.30pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD

AFC Bournemouth vs Leicester City - 7pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR

Monday 13th July

Man Utd vs Southampton - 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League / Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Ultra HD / Pick FREE TO AIR