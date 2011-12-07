This Samsung is probably aimed at children. From the Tic Toc name, through the choice of colours, to the amaze-your-friends shake controls, it’s hoping to catch the kids before they get smitten with a smartphone.



AAA-battery-sized, you can sit the Tic Toc in a see-through holder complete with clip, while a pyramid-shaped USB charger connects the Tic Toc to your computer.



Install the music software to group tracks by tempo, allowing you to choose a slow or fast playlist. There are voice prompts, too.



The built-in motion sensor means you skip tracks and adjust the volume by pressing the end button while holding the Tic Toc in a certain way.



We’ve got no doubt the kids would master it eventually, but for us it seems a little too involved, confusing and – most importantly – unreliable.



Sonically, it’s no great shakes – excuse the pun – and the earphones, while snug-fitting, struggle when pushed. Points for trying but execution misses the target.

