From this weekend (August 6th), Virgin TV customers with the 'XL' package will get Discovery 3D content for no extra charge.

Viewers will have access to 3D programmes on natural history, engineering, extreme sports and crime documentaries.

Discovery 3D will launch with three crime and thriller features: Ghost Lab, The Haunted and I Almost Got Away With it.

One programme focuses on strange happenings in a haunted mansion in New Olrleans, while in another a team of paranormal investigators track down spooks and spectres in the bloodstained town of South Dakota. Mmm, can't wait.

Sky signed a similar deal with Discovery 3D last month, as you can read here.

