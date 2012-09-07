Now available from Marantz are the UD7007 universal Blu-ray player (above) and SR7007 AV receiver, first previewed at the company's annual dealer conference three months back.

The £1000 UD7007 is the company's flagship universal player, and as well as DVD and Blu-ray will also play DVD-Audio and Super Audio CD, stream digital audio and video content from a home network, and connect to online services such as YouTube and Netflix.

It has two 3D-capable HDMI outputs, 192kHz/32-bit digital-to-analogue conversion for audio, and an analogue output stage using Marantz Hyper-Dynamic Amplifier Modules.

There are even XLR balanced stereo outputs, and the internal construction is divided into five sections to minimise interference between the audio and video sections.

The matching SR7007 receiver, which sells for £1300, again uses the Marantz HDAMs, this time in its preamp stage, and delivers 7x125W from discrete amplifiers for each channel.

The styling is dominated by the 'porthole' display on the front panel – a second display is behind the drop-down flap – while the receiver also has an iPod-compatible USB input and an Ethernet connection for network and streaming services, plus Apple AirPlay.

Seven HDMI inputs are provided, along with three outputs – two available simultaneously, the third for multiroom use – and there's even a moving magnet phono stage for those wanting to connect a turntable.

Audyssey MultEQ XT is used for room optimisation, and there's Audyssey DSX surround processing, plus a new version of the Marantz Dynamic Expander – M-DAX2 – to make the most of MP3 audio files.

As well as having a USB input and AirPlay, the SR7007 can be used with an optional RX101 Bluetooth receiver.

Both products can be driven using the remotes provided or the Marantz Remote App, and both are available in black or 'silver gold'.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook