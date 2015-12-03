Earlier this week it was revealed that Dolby was planning to bring Atmos to DJs and clubs, and now the famous Ministry of Sound nightclub in London has confirmed plans for an Atmos-fuelled series of shows.

Dolby and Ministry have worked together with artists from the world of dance music to deliver a "multidimensional, immersive sound experience", capitalising on the renowned Ministry of Sound sound system and Dolby's new Atmos audio technology.

Additional speakers will join the existing system, together forming an Atmos club system of more than 60 speakers and 22 audio channels, complete with synchronised lighting. Hospital Records, a record label primarily focused on drum 'n' bass, will deliver the first of a series of events using the set-up, beginning on 23rd January.

The event promises "music in unprecedented quality" and an immersive soundscape built by sounds that are "strategically placed and moved through the room".

MORE: The inside story of the Ministry of Sound sound system

Bob Borchers, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Dolby Laboratories, said: “We have seen how Dolby Atmos transforms the cinema and home theatre, and we are confident that it will leave a lasting impact on the music industry, making live music and clubbing more engaging and immersive."

Tony Colman, of London Elektricity and Hospital Records, said: "We often get asked to be involved in new technology at Hospital Records, but when the call comes from Dolby, you pay attention. For me, Dolby is cassette recorders from my childhood, it is cinema audio. Dolby is peerless in the audio world.

"So when Dolby said ‘Would you like to put on an event in our brand-new club surround sound format, and play a three-hour set?’ I naturally got rather excited. The next day, we were in Dolby’s demo cinema in Soho Square listening to the most amazing thing— drum and bass mixed in moving surround sound. How did it sound? How did it feel? My mind was blown. All I can think about is what I’m gonna play, which tracks would sound best in 22-channel surround, and how to mix them. This is the start of a truly new experience in club audio."

Dolby also revealed that three other electronic music artists, BT, Flux Pavillion and Yousef, have already been working on mixing music productions and live sets in Atmos.

The Dolby Atmos Ministry of Sound residency kicks off on Saturday 23rd January, with specially crafted Atmos DJ sets from London Elektricity, Reso, and TC as part of a night called 'Ultrasound'. Head to the Ministry of Sound website for more details.

MORE: What is Dolby Atmos? And how can you get it?