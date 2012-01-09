Logic3 is using CES 2012 to launch a line-up of Ferrari-branded audio products, sanctioned by the car company and described as celebrating 'Ferrari’s excellence and flair, both on the road and in motorsport, by delivering superior audio performance and beautiful design'.

Two ranges are available: the Ferrari Cavallino Collection 'is influenced by the emotive driving experience of Ferrari’s iconic GT road cars'.

It features the famous Cavallino Rampante (Prancing Horse) logo along with 'Premium textures and materials combined with superior finishes to create unparalleled luxury and beautiful aesthetics'.

Meanwhile the Scuderia Ferrari Collection 'is inspired by the competition, speed, and technological innovation of the Ferrari F1 team', and 'takes its design cues from the sleek racing lines and iconic chassis features that make Ferrari cars so instantly recognisable and globally adored'. It carries the Ferrari team badge.

Four speaker docks are available, two in each range, the Cavallino GT1 using a 250W amplifier with a multi-speaker array and a 16.5cm subwoofer, while the Scuderia FS1 is a 2.1-channel design with a 120W amp and twin passive bass radiators.

They have a dock for iOS devices and Bluetooth connectivity, and there's also an 'Air' version of each, adding Apple AirPlay to the specification.

Both ranges also have active noise-cancelling over-ear headphones – the T350 (left) in the Cavallino range and the R300 in the Scuderia, and there are also both on-ear and in-ear 'phones in each line-up.

Ferrari's Andrea Perrone says that 'We have long held a strong desire to move into the audio market and selected Logic3 as our partner based on the company’s passion and enthusiasm for audio excellence.

'The Ferrari by Logic3 collection encapsulates the passion, flair and technical excellence that we pride ourselves on at Ferrari and we cannot wait to share this innovative collection with Ferrari owners, fans and audio fans alike.'

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook