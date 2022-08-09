Are Google TV devices about to get loads of free movies and TV shows?

It looks as though Google might be about to add 50 broadcast channels to its Google TV OS after code referring to “50 channels of live TV without the need to subscribe, sign-up or download” was spotted by 9to5Google in the service’s beta codebase. The channels will be available on every Google TV device and offer content including sports, movies, news and TV shows.

The channels set to be added include Hallmark Movies & More, Nature Vision, ABC News Live, America’s Test Kitchen, ChiveTV, Power Nation, Toon Goggles, USA Today and World Poker Tour.

Google TV already supports live TV from integrated apps, but these new channels will be the first that are viewable without the need for downloading an app beforehand, in a similar vein to Samsung TV Plus, which offers over 200 free live TV channels.

Google TV was first introduced as the OS on Chromecast in 2020 and can now be found on TVs from the likes of TCL and Sony as the next iteration of Android TV, with an updated look and features including watchlists and multiple user profiles.

The full line-up of new channels includes:

ABC News Live

America’s Test Kitchen

American Classics

The Asylum

Battery Pop

CBC News

ChiveTV

Deal or No Deal

Divorce Court

Dry Bar Comedy

FailArmy

Filmrise Free Movies

Hallmark Movies & More

It’s Showtime at the Apollo!

Kevin Hart’s LOL! Network

Love Nature

Maverick Black Cinema

MooviMex

Nature Vision

NBC News Now

Newsmax TV

Nosey

The Pet Collective

Power Nation

Reelz

Teletubbies

Today All Day

Toon Goggles

USA Today

World Poker Tour

Wu Tang Collection TV

Xumo Crime TV

Xumo Movies

Xumo Westerns

MORE

What is Google TV?

Read our review of Google Chromecast with Google TV

Here's our guide to choosing the right TV for your room and budget