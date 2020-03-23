Amazon 'Prime Video Cinema' lets you rent new theater releases

With movie theaters closing their doors to minimise the spread of COVID-19, cinema-goers are naturally looking for new ways to get their Saturday-night-at-the-movies fix. Well, Amazon is offering a solution.

The company has launched a new Prime Video Cinema hub – part of its Amazon Prime Video offering – that allows you to rent or buy in-theater movies from the comfort of your own home.

What's on offer? So far, Onward, The Invisible Man, Emma, and The Hunt are available in the hub. Currently, you can only purchase Onward, with the other three available as digital rentals for 48 hours. The price is the same for either option: you can purchase or rent the movies currently in theaters for $18.49 (popcorn not included). Yes it's more than we're used to paying for rentals, but that's still cheaper than a night out at the movie theater.

With Amazon's Prime Video service, you can watch content from a wide variety of devices, such as your tablet, smartphone and computer, as well as most streaming hardware like the Roku Streaming Stick+ or Roku Premiere, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV 4K and more.

Amazon is expected to make more new theatrical releases available to buy or rent each week on the hub. You can see what's on offer here. Happy (socially distanced) viewing, everyone.

