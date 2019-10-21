Best 65 inch TVs 2019: the best big-screen 4K TVs

Best 65 inch TV Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best 65 inch TVs you can buy in 2019.

Don't be afraid: bigger is better. As the quality of content at our disposal improves, with more pixels being pushed out by TV broadcasters, streaming services and Blu-ray discs, it's worth getting a bigger screen to make the most of it.

HD and now 4K video means you can sit closer to your TV, while smaller bezels make modern 65in TVs significantly more compact than those that have gone before. They're getting ever thinner, lighter and easier to wall-mount, too. No wonder 65 inch TVs have risen so much in popularity.

Below you'll find our pick of the best 65 inch 4K TVs, including LCD, OLED and QLED models from the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony, and offering support for HDR video, Amazon Prime, Netflix, catch-up TV apps, and much more besides. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. LG OLED65C9PLA LG's 2019 OLED defies expectations. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Lovely, subtle design Rich but natural pictures Fabulous contrast Reasons to Avoid Q90 has more dark and light detail Can be beaten for motion Convoluted menus

While OLED panel technology hasn't changed a great deal in the last couple of years, LG is doing a great job of squeezing out more and more performance with each of its new sets. This C9 is the most affordable model in the 2019 range that gets all of the company's best picture tech (the B9 has a less well-specced processor), and it's an absolute doozy. Perfect blacks, amazing contrast and rich colours make for a brilliantly exciting picture. It sounds pretty good by flatscreen standards, too.

2. Samsung QE65Q90R The new 2019 Samsung QLED is a winner SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 92 x 145 x 28cm Reasons to Buy Natural, authentic colours Deep, detailed blacks Wide viewing angles Reasons to Avoid Motion processing not perfect Others sound better

Samsung has pulled out all the stops for its 2019 4K TV range, and the Q90R QLED sufficiently raises the bar on previous models. This 65-inch Q90R is a backlit TV that goes almost as black as an OLED and has OLED-like viewing angles, while retaining the Samsung QLED advantage of greater brightness. It also boasts brilliantly judged colours and excellent dark detail, not to mention an excellent operating system packed with apps.

3. LG OLED65C8PLA A big and beautiful OLED with a vibrant picture rich in detail. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 88 x 145 x 23cm Reasons to Buy Sensational 4K picture Impressive upscaling Easy to use OS Reasons to Avoid Motion processing can be bettered Fussy menus

Within the C8's elegant table-top stand lies a wide, recessed and ridged channel that helps direct the sound from the downward-firing speakers out towards the listener. The speakers and the TVs connections (including four HDMIs) are all contained inside a wide, chunky enclosure that takes up around a quarter of the TV’s back panel. This 65-inch TV has support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision, too. Ultimately there's a jaw-dropping level of detail and clarity on show here, with punchy bright whites and colours, good viewing angles, and decent motion processing. This TV has now been replaced by the C9 at the top of this page, but while the C8 is available with these huge discounts, it's well worth considering.

(Image credit: Future / Carnival Row, Amazon Prime)

4. Samsung QE65Q70R A premium performer at midrange money SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 91 x 145 x 29cm Reasons to Buy Excellent detail and definition Vibrant but natural colours Peerless app selection Reasons to Avoid Average sound Viewing angles only okay

What if you could get a healthy chunk of flagship performance without spending flagship money? That’s the dream isn’t it? Well the Q70R makes that dream a reality.

It offers many of the features of the top-of-the-range Q90R but with a very substantial discount. Of course, the Q70R doesn’t offer all of the picture processing features of the Q90R; that would be silly. But it does offer a Q90-lite performance that makes it an absolute belter in its own right.

The Q70R produces a brilliantly detailed and sharp image with vibrant but natural colours. It also boasts the same operating system and app selection as every other model in Samsung's 2019 QLED range, and that makes it a joy to use and gives you access to more content than any rival system

5. Sony KD-65XG9505 A great value 4K LCD SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles

Just below Sony's Master Series is this 65 inch LCD cracker. What this TV offers is a very watchable and forgiving picture with wonderfully balanced colours, superb detail and simply the best motion processing tech around at the moment. It's smooth and sharp and without either flicker or any of the ‘soap opera effect’.

It's exceptionally bright and vibrant for the price. It may not have the black levels, viewing angles or extreme contrast abilities of the far more expensive Samsung QLEDs and LGs OLEDs but you simply will not find such a beautifully performing TV without paying much, much more. Full marks.

6. Sony KD-65XF9005 Flagship features and midrange price make for a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Fantastic detail across the board Stunning but natural colours Clear sound Reasons to Avoid Minor backlight blooming Can be beaten for viewing angles Android OS is frustratingly sluggish

The 2018 version of the Sony above is still available and makes a great choice if you want to save some money on your next TV. This mid-range model combines some of the best features of 2018's top-end TVs with a price that’s affordable to more people. Strong colours, smooth motion processing, impressive black levels. It may not be a bells and whistles OLED, but this Sony LCD set is a great all-round option. And look at that price for a 65-inch TV.

7. Sony KD-65AG9 A stunning OLED television and one of the best-sounding TVs we've tested. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 84 x 145 x 25.5cm Reasons to Buy Solid, detailed, natural pictures Great sound Lovely styling Reasons to Avoid HDR lacks a little sparkle Tricky to tweak Visible processing

Sony's flagship Master Series OLED TV aims to get closer to the content creator's intention than ever before. And it does a mighty fine job of doing so. If the combination of brilliant motion processing, excellent detail levels and impressive upscaling isn't enough to convince you to give this TV an audition, the Sony KD-65AG9 has an extra trick up its sleeve: Its next-gen acoustic surface tech delivers some of the most impressive sounds we've ever heard from a flatscreen TV. You can even use the TV as the centre speaker in a surround sound system thanks to the standard speaker terminals on its rear.

