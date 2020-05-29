Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch the Bundesliga in 2020

SC Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund was the inaugural game at the Benteler-Arena when the 15,000-seater stadium opened to a packed house in 2008. Sunday's rematch will be an altogether quieter affair - something for which BVB may be glad, given there will be no fans there to give them stick after losing to Bayern Munich mid-week and, in all likelihood, throwing away their chance at the league title.

Lucien Favre will nonetheless have to put some belief back into his squad and fill them with the hope that there are eight games left and that Munich will most likely drop points somewhere.

Paderborn have a situation of their own to worry about. It's only the second time that the team has been in the top flight and, eight points away from a shot at safety, it looks like this campaign will finish the same way as 2014/15 - with a last place finish and a ticket back down to the second division.

Their hopes of survival are about as slim as Dortmund's of winning the league, making this game something of a battle of the improbables. Both sides desperately need a win, which usually means it ends in a draw.

There are no familiar faces to look out for in the Paderborn line-up. Everton fans may remember Antony Evans from their youth set-up but he never made a senior appearance for the Toffees, so they may not.

Erling Haaland and midfielder Mo Dahoud join Marco Reus on the sidelines with knee injuries. Jadon Sancho looks likely to start.

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 5pm, Sunday 31st May, on BT Sport 1.

Below we have all the information on how to watch Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund, whether you want to catch it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch a Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

(Image credit: Wikicommons: Sunnysteffen)

You can scroll down to find out how to access Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch a Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund kicks off at 5pm on Sunday 31st May. It's available in HD on BT Sport 1.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Add all BT Sport channels to BT TV for £15/month

All four BT Sport channels can be yours for just £15 per month if you're already a BT TV customer. Best of all, it's a one-month rolling arrangement, so you're not tied into any long-term contracts.View Deal

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

BT Sport on Sky TV for £30 per month

You can add the four main BT Sport channels to your Sky TV package as a one-month rolling contract. There's no access to the 4K service but you can still enjoy the Bundesliga in Full HD.View Deal

BT Sport on Virgin Media from £18 per month

Add all five BT Sport channels to your Virgin Media subscription including access to the 4K UHD experience. If you log into your Virgin Media account, you may also find that there are special offers available to you which could reduce the price even further.View Deal

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch a Paderborn vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 29

Friday 29th May

Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 30th May

Schalke vs Werder Bremen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Wolfsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt - 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

Hertha Berlin v FC Augsburg - 2,.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1

Mainz v Hoffenheim - 2.30pm, BT Sport 3

Bayern Munich v Fortuna Dusseldorf - 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 31st May

Borussia Monchengladbach v Union Berlin - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Paderborn v Borussia Dortmund - 5pm, BT Sport 1

Monday 1st June

FC Cologne v RB Leipzig - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1