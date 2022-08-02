Commonwealth Games athletics live stream: how to watch the track and field free online

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is underway, and the track and field athletics begin today. A number of high-class track and field stars will be in action including Scottish 1500m champion Jake Wightman and five-time 100m world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. Athletics fans can watch free coverage of the Commonwealth Games on BBC iPlayer. Here's all you need to know on how to watch a Commonwealth Games live stream from wherever you are in the world.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith has withdrawn after suffering a hamstring injury, but there's plenty of must-watch Commonwealth Games athletics action coming your way...

The men's and women's 100m are first up, with round one of the men's 100m due to start at 10.40am on Tuesday. The semi-finals are at 7.10pm BST on Wednesday, swiftly followed the men's 100m final at 9.30pm BST that evening.

Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw is one to watch in the women's pole vault 6.30pm BST, Tues), while England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson will be the sprinter to beat in the women's 100m (6.30pm BST, Wednesday).

Jamaican Olympic champion Hansle Parchment will going for gold in the men’s 110m hurdles (6.30pm BST, Thursday), before New Zealand’s Tomas Walsh attempts to capture his third Commonwealth title in the men’s shot put final (6.30pm BST, Friday).

The Commonwealth Games athletics hots up from 10am BST on Saturday, when newly-minted world champion Jake Wightman will be the man to beat in the men's 1500m. Eleanor Patterson will be aiming for the top in the women's high jump that afternoon.

The competition wraps up on Sunday, when Nigerian hurdles superstar Tobi Amusan will bid for the triple crown in the Women's 100m Hurdles Final (10am BST).

Ready for running, jumping and throwing? UK viewers travelling abroad can watch the track and field free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN (opens in new tab). Make sure you know how to watch a Commonwealth Games athletics live stream from wherever you are.

Free Commonwealth Games athletics live streams

Track and field fans, here are the best free athletics live streams:

Gold: UK fans can watch more than 200 hours of the 2022 Commonwealth Games live and in full on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Silver: Aussie viewers can stream coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on 7plus (opens in new tab), including 30 live and replay channels.

Bronze: Canadians can watch free coverage on CBC (opens in new tab), including six daily streaming feeds.

Stuck outside the UK, Australia or Canada? Simply use a use a VPN (opens in new tab) to watch your local stream from abroad, without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 free from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Commonwealth Games 2022 rights holders, you won't be able to access your local stream when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. It creates a private connection between your device and the internet, so you can watch from abroad and save money!

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for the Commonwealth Games 2022

Using a VPN to watch the track and field is incredibly simple:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend (opens in new tab).

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access BBC iPlayer when travelling abroad.

3. Then head over to BBC iPlayer on your browser or device and enjoy the free Commonwealth Games athletics live stream!

Commonwealth Games 2022 – athletics schedule

TUES 2ND AUGUST 2022:

Morning Session 10:00 - 13:30 BST

Men's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Women's Heptathlon 100m Hurdles

Men's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - A

Women's Heptathlon High Jump A & B

Women's 800m Round 1

Women's 100m Round 1

Men's Discus Throw Qualifying Round - B

Women's 1500m T53 / T54 Round 1

Evening Session 18:30 - 22:00 BST

Women's Heptathlon Shot Put

Women's Pole Vault Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 100m T45-47 Final

Men's 110m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 100m T45-47 Medal Ceremony

Men's 10000m Final

Women's Discus Throw Final

Women's Heptathlon 200m

Women's 100m T37/38 Final

Men's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m T33/34 Final

WEDS 3RD AUGUST 2022

Morning Session 10:00 - 13:30 BST

Men's 1500m T53/54 Round 1

Women's Heptathlon Long Jump

Women's 400m Round 1

Men's Shot Put Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 800m Round 1

Men's 100m T11/12 Round 1

Women's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 400m Round 1

Evening Session 18:30 - 22:00 BST

Women's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Women's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Men's High Jump Final

Women's Heptathlon Javelin Throw

Women's 100m Semi-finals

Women's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m Semi-finals

Women's 100m T33/34 Medal Ceremony

Women's 10000m Final

Women's Shot Put Final

Men's Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final

Women's Heptathlon 800m

Men's 100m T37/38 Final

Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Men's High Jump Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Final

Men's 100m Final

THURS 4TH AUGUST 2022

Morning Session 10:00 - 13:00 BST

Men's Hammer Throw Qualifying Rounds

Men's Decathlon 100m

Women's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Long Jump - A & B

Women's High Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 1500m Round 1

Men's 200m Round 1

Men's Decathlon Shot Put

Evening Session 18:30 - 22:00 BST

Women's Heptathlon Medal Ceremony

Women's Shot Put Medal Ceremony

Men's Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal

Ceremony

Men's 100m T37/38 Medal Ceremony

Women's 100m Medal Ceremony

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Final

Men's Decathlon High Jump - A & B

Women's 400m Hurdles Round 1

Men's 100m Medal Ceremony

Men's Long Jump Final

Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-finals

Women's 800m Semi-finals

Men's 100m T11/12 Final

Men's Discus Throw Final

Women’s Discus Throw F42-44 / F61-64 Medal Ceremony

Men's Decathlon 400m

Men's Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's 100m T11/12 Medal Ceremony

Women's 1500m T53 / T54 Final

Men's 110m Hurdles Final

FRI 5TH AUGUST 2022

Morning Session 10:00 - 15:00 BST

Women's Long Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's Decathlon 110m Hurdles

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1

Men's Decathlon Discus Throw

Women's 1500m Round 1

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Round 1

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - A

Men's Decathlon Pole Vault - A & B

Men's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round - B

Evening Session 18:30 - 22:00 BST

Men's Discus Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony

Men's 110m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's Shot Put Final

Men's Triple Jump Qualifying Rounds - A & B

Men's 200m Semi-finals

Women's 400m Semi-finals

Men's Decathlon Javelin Throw

Men's 1500m T53 / T54 Final

Women's 200m Semi-finals

Women's Triple Jump Final

Men's 800m Semi-finals

Men's Shot Put Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Semi-finals

Men's Decathlon 1500m

Men's 1500m T53 / T54 Medal Ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Final

SAT 6TH AUGUST 2022

Morning Session 10:00 - 13:15 BST

Women's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's Decathlon Medal Ceremony

Women's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Women's High Jump Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Round 1

Women's Shot Put F55-57 Final

Women's 10000m Walk Final

Men's Hammer Throw Final

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Women's 10000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1

Men's 1500m Final

Evening Session 18:30 - 21:45 BST

Women's High Jump Medal Ceremony

Women's Shot Put F55-57 Medal Ceremony

Men's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Men's 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women's Hammer Throw Final

Men's Pole Vault Final

Women's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 800m Final

Men's 5000m Final

Women's 400m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Hurdles Final

Women's 800m Medal Ceremony

Women's Hammer Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 200m Final

Men's 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 400m Hurdles Ceremony

Men's 200m Final

SUN 7TH AUGUST 2022

Morning Session 10:00 - 13:15 BST

Women's 200m Medal Ceremony

Men's 200m Medal Ceremony

Men's Pole Vault Medal Ceremony

Men's Triple Jump Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Final

Men's 400m Final

Women's 400m Final

Women's 100m Hurdles Medal Ceremony

Men's 10000m Walk Final

Women's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 400m Medal Ceremony

Women's 400m Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Men's Triple Jump Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final

Evening Session 18:30 - 21:30 BST

Women's 4 x 100m Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 10000m Walk Medal Ceremony

Women's Long Jump Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Final

Women's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 1500m Final

4 x 100m Universal Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's Javelin Throw Final

Men's 800m Final

Women's 1500m Medal Ceremony

Women's 5000m Final

Men's 800m Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Women's Long Jump Medal Ceremony

Women's 5000m Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final

Men's Javelin Throw Medal Ceremony

Women's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Medal Ceremony

USA: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

It looks like the 2022 Commonwealth Games is yet to find a broadcast home in the States.

If it does show up anywhere, we'd expect it to be on Olympic broadcaster NBC. No cable? You can watch NBC online using cable replacement service Sling TV (opens in new tab).

UK viewers who find themselves abroad this week can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer from the States. (opens in new tab)

India: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sony Pictures Sports Network (opens in new tab) is the place to find a Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream in India. Subscription costs from Rs 299 a month.

UK viewers who find themselves abroad this week can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer from India (opens in new tab).

NZ: Commonwealth Games 2022 live stream

Sky NZ has the exclusive rights the Commonwealth Games 2022 in New Zealand.

UK viewers who find themselves abroad this week can use a VPN to watch a free Commonwealth Games live stream on BBC iPlayer from New Zealand. (opens in new tab)