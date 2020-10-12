4K TV deal: save £250 on five-star 58-inch Panasonic TV this Prime Day

Panasonic's got a reputation for making great TVs, but it's not known for making cheap TVs. The TX-58HX800B is a case in point: it might appear towards the bottom of the company's 2020 range, but we noted in our review that it's priced higher than most of the TVs that could be considered its rivals.

But that was before Amazon Prime Day came along and slashed the price to £749. That's a massive £250 discount on the price of the set when we reviewed it. We awarded it the full five stars, too, so this is an excellent TV made even better by a new, low price.

Panasonic TX-58HX800B 58-inch 4K TV £999 £749 at Amazon

We gave the 58-inch HX800B a five-star rating when we reviewed it at its original price of £999, so its Amazon Prime Day price of £749 makes it an absolute belter. It's an excellent picture and sound performer with a solid smart platform and support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+. You can't say fairer than that.View Deal

Key to the HX800B's success is its all-round picture and sound performance. It doesn't go as black as some, but it digs up loads of dark detail, reproduces tricky textures effortlessly, has a punchy, natural colour balance, and is an impressive handler of motion. Sound is good for a TV at this level, too.

One big feather in the Panasonic's hat is support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (standard HDR10 and HLG are also supported), and while the operating system is basic compared to some, it does have most of the apps that are of most concern to most people, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 and My5.

In short, this is an already excellent TV that's now available at a significantly lower price than before. Get it while you can.

