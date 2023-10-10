Save a massive £500 on this amazing Award-winning Arcam music streamer

You don't see many truly big discounts on hi-fi kit during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days (the two-day sales event currently in full swing now), but every once in a while a gem shines through.

This superb Arcam ST60 music streamer has been a What Hi-F? Award winner (in the best music streamer £1000-£1500 category) for two years in a row now, and it's had its original RRP of £1299 slashed by a monumental £500. Now just £799 over at Peter Tyson, it could be the best hi-fi bargain of the season, especially if you've been looking to upgrade your home hi-fi system with a talented, well-equipped network streamer.

While Arcam has recently introduced a new ST5 music streamer at £799, the ST60 remains a premium choice. A two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner and Arcam's first-ever streamer, the ST60 impressed us with its sturdy build, great set of streaming features, and benchmark-setting sound for the price.

The ST60 has all major streaming methods covered (AirPlay 2, GoogleCast, wi-fi), so you can wirelessly play your tunes however your music is stored. UPnP compatibility means that any hi-res files stored on a NAS device or similar on your home network can be easily accessed, too. Your favourite tunes from Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, Deezer and internet radio are also readily accessible via the app, although this is the only area that could be more streamlined. There's support for hi-res audio up to 32-bit/192kHz and MQA, while the ST60 is Roon Ready certified as well.



On top of that, the ST60 features a nice spread of physical connections, from digital inputs (optical, coaxial and USB) and multiple output options: coaxial, optical, line level RCA and balanced XLR.

But it's the ST60's sound quality that truly wowed us at its original price point. it delivers a big-scaled, open and self-assured performance that's full of expressive detail and clarity. Basslines are muscular and substantial, while high frequencies are nicely textured. We found the ST60's full-bodied delivery satisfyingly enjoyable, with a rhythmically engaging and dynamically subtle sound that's able to keep our attention rapt to whatever music we're listening to.

All that impressed us at its original RRP and now with a whopping great £500 off, the Arcam ST60 is even more recommendable than before. The only caveat is that with this Peter Tyson deal, you have to wait until November for stock to arrive. But if you've in the market for a top-notch streamer and having been saving up for the right moment, your patience might well reward you with this deal.

