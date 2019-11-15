Amazon confirms when the real Black Friday deals will start

Love 'em or loathe 'em, there's no denying the world does a lot of its shopping on Amazon. And when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the online retail monster arguably goes crazier than anyone in an effort to deliver the best deals.

Having teased some details ahead of the big day, Amazon has now confirmed the official start and end dates for its main Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which is when we will almost certainly see the most enticing discounts.

And it will be more than 10 days of Black Friday UK deals, with the Black Friday Countdown getting started on Monday 18th November, with the main Amazon Black Friday Sale scheduled to drop on Friday 22nd November, a week before the Black Friday date itself. See below for the dates - and details of Amazon's device deals.

Amazon Black Friday Countdown: 18th to 21st November

Amazon Black Friday Sale: 22nd to 29th November

Amazon Cyber Monday Sale: 30th November to 2nd December

Amazon has already revealed some of its hotly-anticipated Black Friday deals, with savings on cheap Echo speakers, cut-price Fire TV sticks and tempting tablet discounts.

We've got the lowdown on all the best deals, meaning you can hit the ground running when the Amazon Black Friday UK deals officially start on Friday 22nd November.

The sale runs for eight days, with deals released in chunks. Prices are in US dollars, but we'd expect to see the same – or very similar – deals offered to UK buyers.

On day one, 22nd November, Amazon is offering a host of deals on its Fire tablets. The price of the Fire HD 10 10-inch tablet drops to $100 ($50 off), while a Fire HD 8 8-inch tablet will set you back $50 ($30 off the usual price).

Following the appetisers, Amazon will start serving up the mains on 24th November, knocking $30 off the Fire TV Cube so it drops to $90.

You'll also be able to pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K ($25), and the Fire TV Stick with Alexa ($20), both for half price.

Dessert arrives on the 28th November with some sweet price drops on Echo smart speakers. Get an Echo Show for $150 (a hefty $80 saving), the Echo 3rd generation for $60 ($40 off) and the five-star Echo Show 5 for $50 ($40 off).

If you're on a budget, the Echo Dot smart speaker might appeal. The price will drop to just $22 ($28 off), while the Echo Dot with Clock will drop to $35 ($25 off).

In total, the Amazon Black Friday sale runs for eight days, which is great news if you're stocking up for Christmas or on the lookout for bargain gifts.

