Sony's Black Friday headphones deals are superb, and I’d recommend this affordable pair for most people

Over the course of this year, I’ve been lucky enough to spend some time with every pair of Sony wireless headphones that have passed through the What Hi-Fi? test rooms.

I’ve heard everything from the cheap and extremely cheerful WF–C500 to the fantastic WF-1000XM5 on the wireless earbuds front and everything from the entry-level WH-CH720N to the flagship WH-1000XM5 where over-ear headphones are concerned.

I’ve also heard them against a lot of their key rivals from the likes of Apple, Bose and JBL. And I’ve been hugely impressed by the level of consistency across them all. The fact Sony has dominated the wireless headphones category at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 is a testament to that.

Now that Black Friday is in full flow, this means there are some great headphones deals to be had. And, thankfully, the savings include discounts across the vast majority of Sony’s wireless headphones line-up. The WF-1000XM5 earbuds are down to their lowest-ever price, as are the over-ear version, the WH-1000XM5. Both five-star products, both What Hi-Fi? Award-winners.

But, there’s one pair in the Black Friday sales that really wowed me back when I first heard them back in April. I couldn’t quite believe the mix of value and performance I was getting for the money. I’ve had my struggles with the fit of the flagship WF-1000XM5, but wearing this pair was like slipping my feet into a plush pair of comfy slippers.

I am, in fact, talking about the Sony WF-C700N. Now the brand already has a great cheap pair of wireless earbuds in the shape of the WF-C500. If your budget is restricted, then they will do a fantastic job for you, especially if you just want to have a budget pair at your disposal for a walk or the gym.

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The great thing with the WF-C700N is that they deliver a jump in performance over the WF-C500 and now they’re back to their lowest-ever price on Amazon. They sound more musical, more mature, more refined, more detailed, supercharging the best aspects of the C500s and putting them into an even more capable package. In our WF-C700N review, we said “there’s a fantastic sense of power and drive on display that grabs your attention and hooks you into the song.”

Yes, you could spend extra on more premium pairs, but when a lot of us are looking for value from our next purchase, these Sonys clearly stand out from the crowd. They even manage to squeeze in decent active noise-cancelling which adds an extra string to their bow.

I’m regularly getting asked for recommendations from family, friends and friends of friends and I really think these are a bit of a no-brainer, especially given their Black Friday price drop to just £75/$85 on Amazon.

