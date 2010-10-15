We've got more than 40 Award-winning prizes up for grabs as part of our special 2010 Awards competition. So, if you're interested in winning one of the products listed below, just head on over to our competition page and submit your entry.

You'll see on our dedicated Awards website that our Awards cover the gamut of home entertainment products, from cables to televisions, from stereo hi-fi to wooden equipment racks.

To be in with a chance of being one of those lucky readers or website visitors to win one of these fantastic prizes in time for Christmas, click here.



YOU COULD WIN ONE OF THESE…

Television of the Year: Sony KDL-40EX503

CD player of the Year: Audiolab 8200CD

Digital media players and accessories of the Year: B&W MM-1

Cable of the Year: QED Profile HDMI

Blu-ray player of the Year: Sony BDP-S570

Headphones of the Year: Klipsch Image X10i

PVR of the Year: Sky+HD 1TB

Radio of the Year: Pure Avanti Flow

System of the Year: Naim UnitiQute

Turntable of the Year: Clearaudio Concept

Accessory of the Year: Hi Fi Racks Podium

iPod dock of the Year: Arcam rCube

Stereo amplifier of the Year: Cyrus 6 XP

Home cinema amplifier of the Year: Onkyo TX-SR608



Speaker package of the Year: B&W MT-25

Stereo speakers of the Year: Monitor Audio Bronze BX2

Readers' Award: Sony BDP-S370

COMPETITION CLOSES DECEMBER 8th, 2010