The USB connections means you can make digital copies of your vinyl audio by connecting the deck to a PC or Mac. You can of course just connect the TN-200 to a traditional hi-fi system via the phono and line outs and enjoy your vinyl.
TEAC has fitted the deck with a high-performance MM cartridge which claims to “capture every detail of your record”. It also features an aluminium die-cast platter with anti-skating system, giving a “solid foundation for great-sounding playback”.
It's a belt-drive deck and there's a static balanced tone arm to complete the package.
The TEAC TN-200 is available now, priced £250.
