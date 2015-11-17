We already know that Star Wars: The Force Awakens will be shown in IMAX cinemas, but now Dolby and The Walt Disney Studios have confirmed that the seventh episode of the long-running movie series will be shown in Dolby Cinemas around the world.

A Dolby Cinema comprises Dolby Vision screen technology, a version designed specifically for the big screen with 4K laser projectors, high dynamic range support and a contrast ratio that “far exceeds other image technology on the market”.

Dolby Cinema also comes with the company’s Atmos surround sound technology to provide a more immersive sound experience thanks to speakers overhead, behind the screen and along the walls of the room.

“Dolby Cinema technology is a premium way to go to the movies,” said JJ Abrams, the writer, producer, and director of Star Wars: The Force Awakens. “I am honoured to be a part of the continuation of the Star Wars saga, and can’t wait for people to see The Force Awakens through the power of the Dolby experience.”

The film will be shown in Dolby Cinemas in the US, Netherlands, Spain and Austria when it’s released on 18th December.

