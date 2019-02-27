Save over 50% on five-star Ultimate Ears wireless speaker

Not content with being one of our favourite wireless Bluetooth speakers, the Ultimate Ears Blast is now available with a huge discount in the UK and US.

The Blast comes from a long line of impressive UE speakers, which offer plenty of features as well as great value sound quality for an affordable wireless speaker. We're not talking high-end audio but we are talking really quite good audio quality for a spare room, the garden or taking on holiday.

What's more, there are a whole host of great features on offer here, too. The UE Blast was the first portable speaker to offer Amazon Alexa control, so you get some basic voice functionality, and it's also waterproof, giving you more reason to take it out and about with you. It has a decent 12-hour battery life, offers 360-degree sound, is available in a range of colours, and there's an Android and iOS app for getting it set-up and working properly.

And now you save more than 50% on the original retail price. See below for the best deals right now.