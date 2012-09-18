Samsung has launched a new Digital Theatre app for Samsung Smart TVs that aims to bring a slice of culture to your front room.

The app allows you to download and watch on-demand HD recordings of live theatre performances.

Leading theatre companies such as the Royal Shakespeare Company, Young Vic and Regent's Park Open Air Theatre have been involved, with Digital Theatre making HD recordings in front of live audiences.

Digital Theatre promises multiple camera angles and high quality pictures and audio, and features plays such as Much Ado About Nothing starring David Tennant.

Previously only a rent and download service on desktop computers, the Digital Theatre app allows you to purchase HD theatre productions and then watch them instantly on your smart TV.

“Over the past three years building Digital Theatre we've captured the best of British theatre and made it available to a global audience. Launching onto Samsung Smart TV allows us to move off the desktop and into the living room for the first time.” said Robert Delamere, Co-Founder/CEO, Digital Theatre.

The Digital Theatre Smart TV App joins the likes of BBC iPlayer, Facebook and Twitter on Samsung TVs, with Samsung claiming the 'Samsung Apps’ App store for TVs has seen over 20m downloads.

