PS5 Digital Edition price reported but Sony faces PS5 supply issues

Rumour has it the PS5 Digital Edition will cost less than $400 – if you can find one on the shelf. Sources claim that Sony is struggling with production, and could be facing a nightmare PS5 shortage before Christmas...

The Japanese giant is expected to confirm the PS5 price and release date at tomorrow's PS5 showcase, but Bloomberg analyst Masahiro Wakasugi is tipping the PS5 Digital Edition to "dip below $400". He also claims the full PS5 may cost as little as $450 – a not insignificant $50 less than Microsoft's rival Xbox Series X console.

Could Sony be preparing to undercut its rival in the next-gen console wars? And if so, would Sony be able to satisfy the increased demand?

According to Bloomberg, "people familiar with the matter" claim that Sony has been forced to cut PS5 production estimates from 11 million units to just 7 million.

Apparently, the slow-down at the factory is due to the intricacies of the PS5's revolutionary system-on-chip. The sources claim that production yield for Sony's SOC chips has dropped as low as 50%, meaning 1 in 2 is deemed not good enough.

Fingers crossed we'll find out more at tomorrow's PS5 showcase. The Japanese giant says the 40-minute virtual event will feature "a look at some of the great games coming to the PS5 at launch (and beyond!)". The event begins this Wednesday, 16th September at 1pm PDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST.

As it stands, Microsoft is leading the race for Christmas sales, having announced that the Xbox Series X will cost £449 ($499, AU$749) and the Series S £249 ($299, AU$499). Xbox pre-orders begin from 22nd September.

