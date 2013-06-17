Nokia Lumia 925 vs Nokia Lumia 920 vs HTC One comparison review

In this video we take a look at the new flagship phone from Nokia, the Nokia Lumia 925.

The Nokia Lumia 925 replaces the Lumia 920 as the top dog in Nokia's line-up, so we thought we'd compare the two – and bring our favourite phone, the HTC One, in to the video for good measure.

The Lumia 925 sports a new metal trim, looks to major on camera performance, particularly in low-light scenes, thanks to the addition of a sixth lens.

The 925 has a 4.5in AMOLED screen (the 920 was an IPS) with a 1280 x 768 resolution, a 1.5 GHz dual core Snapdragon processor and a PureView 8.7 MP main camera. Inside is 1GB RAM and 16GB or 32GB of storage.

Also new is a Smart Camera app, with a host of new features, which is set to roll out to other Windows Phone 8 Lumia devices later this month. Missing from the 925 compared to the 920 is wireless charging out of the box – you'll have to add a wireless charging accessory.

Nokia Lumia 925 vs Nokia Lumia 920 vs HTC One: specs

Specs:

Nokia Lumia 925 = 139g, 129 x 70.6 x 8.5mm (HWD)

Nokia Lumia 920 = 185g, 130.3 x 70.8 x 10.5mm

HTC One = 143g, 137.4 x 68.2 x 9.3mm

Screen:

Nokia Lumia 925 = 4.5in, 1280 x 768 AMOLED

Nokia Lumia 920 = 4.5in, 1280 x 768 IPS

HTC One = 4.7in, 1920 x 1080 SuperLCD 3

Storage:

Nokia Lumia 925 = 16 GB (32G exclusive to Vodafone)

Nokia Lumia 920 = 32 GB

HTC One = 32 GB

Processor:

Nokia Lumia 925 = Dual-core 1.5 GHz

Nokia Lumia 920 = Dual-core 1.5 GHz

HTC One = Quad-core 1.7 GHz

The Nokia Lumia 925 price is expected to come in around £400 for a SIM-free device, or from free with a £34/month contract.

by Joe Cox

