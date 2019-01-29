Monitor Audio launches 2nd-gen MASS Surround Sound package

Monitor Audio has launched the second-generation version of its compact 5.1 home cinema speaker package, MASS - good news for those seeking domestically friendly surround sound, no doubt.

The £600 system, aimed at those who want true surround sound but are tight on space and budget, comprises five satellite speakers and a subwoofer. Optional bespoke stands and wall mounts are available to buy separately, too.

The MASS Satellites are two-way speakers with 9cm mid/bass drivers (with Metal Matrix Polymer cone technology) that sit just above 19mm soft dome tweeters.

The cabinet construction sandwiches a core MDF ring between two glass fibre reinforced ABS halves for optimum rigidity, designed to reduce unwanted vibrations. They’re finished in Monitor Audio’s custom-weave cloth finish, which have been exclusively developed to not only look luxurious but also be acoustically transparent.

The MASS Subwoofer, meanwhile, features a 20cm long-throw driver (also with a Metal Matrix Polymer cone), driven by a 120-watt Class D amplifier.

Logically optimised to crossover with the MASS Satellite, the sub utilises DSP (digital signal processing) and advanced limiters for greater control over bass response, with three pre-set modes (Music, Movie and Impact) providing some means of sonic customisation.

Naturally, dials for EQ and phase control switching are present and correct.

The sealed and internally-braced MDF cabinet is also finished with the company’s custom weave cloth.

The MASS Surround Sound is available in Mist (light grey) or Midnight (dark grey) finishes and costs £600. You can buy bespoke satellite speaker stands for £100, too.

