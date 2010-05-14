There's a reason the Chord SuperShield became our Product of the Year in 2009 – quite simply the great performance it gives.



There's smooth and supple motion, crisply edged images, admirable detailing and contrast that offers a natural feel, especially with skin tones and rural scenes such as the opening credits of The Shining, with their rolling scenery and soaring camerawork.



Sonically, the SuperShield provides a wide, open sound, with lots of colour and resolution, together with a taut, hard-hitting bass. In a nutshell, what's not to like?



Some may baulk at paying £90, but you get so much for your money, it's impossible to complain.

See all our video cable Best Buys

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter