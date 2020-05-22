Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live stream: how to watch German football

This is a big moment for Borussia Dortmund. The season's biggest game is just around the corner and they cannot afford to slip any further behind. Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund is yet another in a long line of must-wins for BVB if the Bundesliga trophy is to have yellow and black ribbons this year.

This weekend's Bundesliga is free to watch on the Sky Sport Germany website to those in Germany. Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund is also available in HD to those in the UK at 2.30pm through BT Sport 2.

Lucien Favre will be without Marco Reus and Axel Witsel once again but Dortmund were still on imperious without the first-choice pair in last weekend's demolition of Schalke. Emre Can and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Gio Reyna are back in contention alongside Jadon Sancho, with the Brit bidding to make the starting line-up supporting the young phenomenon that is goal-machine Erling Haaland.

Wolfsburg will be no pushovers, though. The Wolves are on a seven-game unbeaten streak and their top goalscorer Wout Weghorst is back from suspension. They'll have to make do without club captain Josuha Guilavogui or midfielder Yannick Gerhardt both of whom are injured.

Watch Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

(Image credit: Wikicommons: funky1opti)

You can scroll down to find out how to access Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

- ExpressVPN

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

- NordVPN

Which comes in at as little as $2.99 (£2.29) per month and features 24/7 assistance

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

Watch Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live stream in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show German top flight matches in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund live stream in the USA

(Image credit: Fox Sports)

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 27

Friday 22nd May

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 23rd May

SC Freiburg v Werder Bremen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 3

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Paderborn v Hoffenheim - 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 24th May

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1

Mainz v RB Leipzig - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

FC Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf - 5pm, BT Sport 1