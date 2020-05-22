Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream: how to watch German football

This is a big moment for Bayern Munich. It's the game before their season-defining fixture. One slip and the pressure will be huge. Still, after winning the last seven Bundesliga titles on the trot, if there's any team that can handle pressure, it's this one. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at 5.30pm should be a doddle then, right? Except that Eintracht won the reverse earlier in the season by a convincing 5-1 scoreline.

This weekend's Bundesliga is free to watch on the Sky Sport Germany website to those in Germany. Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt is also available in 4K UHD for BT Sport and Virgin Media customers in the UK but there are other ways to watch. Head down the page to find out how to catch a Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream wherever you are.

Die Roten will be out for revenge and this is a very different side to the one that lost in Frankfurt with Hansi Flick's changes and the form of the players. The only injury niggle for Munich is Philippe Coutinho but the attacking trio of Muller, Gnabry and the lethal Lewandowski should be more than enough.

Eintracht will be hoping that their experienced Dutch striker big Bas Dost has what it takes to pierce the Munich defence. It's been a so-so first season for the former Sporting and Wolfsburg player, and the Eagles have the worst away record in the league. Will that improve without any home fans to worry about?

Below we have all the information on how to catch the action throughout the remainder of the campaign, whether you want it on your TV, laptop, smartphone or tablet. So scroll down and enjoy one of the most exciting leagues in world football.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream from outside your country by using a VPN

You can scroll down to find out how to access Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streams in the UK and USA, but if you're trying to access the match while stuck outside your country, this is still going to be a problem. Streams from abroad will be geo-blocked, meaning the service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a national of that country.

So, you’ll need a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to help you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

VPNs are as useful for banking as they are at trying to watch video content or access websites that people in your location are not supposed to do. So, whether you want to watch live football, enjoy another country’s Netflix library or just keep your browsing data private, then they’re well worth considering.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service and would recommend the following:

You can find a full list of the world's broadcasters with rights to show live Bundesliga football here.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the UK

Rights to show German top flight matches in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to catch last season's top seven as they take on the rest of Europe.

You can add the BT Sport channels to your current BT TV subscription or sign-up as a new customer for BT TV and internet for £47.99 per month to enjoy the Bundesliga in 4K.

Sky TV and Virgin Media customers can also add the BT Sport channels to their subscription and enjoy all the remaining Bundesliga games live for the rest of the season.

All of the packages also grant access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live stream in the USA

Those in the USA wishing to see their growing number of compatriots compete in this season's Bundesliga will need access to Fox Sports, which will show as many six live games across its channels each match week.

Those with cable can buy the network in to watch at home on their TV, online or on the Fox Go app for smartphone and tablet.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to one of the sports steaming sites listed below to gain access to Fox Sports alongside a range of other channels, ideal for those seeking coverage of multiple leagues.

Many of the service below also offer a free 7-day trial or longer. Well worth a go for a quick weekend of free Bundesliga live football.

Bundesliga fixtures on TV

All times shown in BST. Games shown live by BT Sport unless otherwise stated.

Matchweek 27

Friday 22nd May

Hertha Berlin vs Union Berlin - 7.30pm, BT Sport 1

Saturday 23rd May

SC Freiburg v Werder Bremen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 3

Borussia Monchengladbach v Bayer Leverkusen - 2.30pm, BT Sport 2

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

Paderborn v Hoffenheim - 2.30pm, BT Sport Extra 1

Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt - 5.30pm, BT Sport 1 / BT Sport Ultimate

Sunday 24th May

Schalke 04 v FC Augsburg - 12.30pm, BT Sport 1

Mainz v RB Leipzig - 2.30pm, BT Sport 1

FC Cologne v Fortuna Dusseldorf - 5pm, BT Sport 1