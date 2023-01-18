Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff live stream: how to watch the Australian Open for free

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff is set to be one of the biggest matches of the Australian Open 2023 so far. Better yet, the 'next-generation' showdown between the 20-year-old British Grand Slam champion and the 18-year-old American star is free to watch in Australia. Read on as we preview the match and explain how to watch an Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff live stream for free – from anywhere.

Raducanu vs Gauff FREE on 9Now (opens in new tab) – Aussies abroad watch free with a VPN (opens in new tab)

Raducanu vs Gauff live stream Date: Weds 18th Jan 2023 Time: 8am GMT / 3am ET / 7pm AEDT (Tues) FREE live stream: 9Now (Australia) UK/Europe stream: Discovery+ US stream: ESPN+ | Sling

77th seed Emma Raducanu almost didn't show up for the Australian Open. But, having overcome a left ankle injury in the nick of time, the former US Open champ breezed past world number 74 Tamara Korpatsch (6-3 6-2) to set up a tantalising second round encounter with Coco Gauff.

Gauff, who reached the final of the French Open last year, blitzed the Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniaková in just 77 minutes (6-1 6-4) to make it to the second round of the Australian Open. Can she stop Raducanu making it past the second round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2021?

Aussie fans can watch an Australian Open live stream for free on 9Now from 8am GMT.

Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff free live stream

Aussies can watch the entire 2023 Australian Open – including Raducanu vs Gauff – on 9Now. The coverage is completely free – for those in Australia.

Travelling abroad? Simply use a VPN to access 9Now from anywhere.

Raducanu vs Gauff live stream in UK/Europe

The Australian Open 2023 – including Raducanu vs Gauff – will be live across on Eurosport via Discovery+.

Subscription to Discovery+ (Entertainment & Sport) costs just £6.99/€6.99 a month and includes the Grand Slam tennis, Grand Tour cycling, snooker and much more besides.

Raducanu vs Gauff live stream in the USA

US TV rights to the 2023 Australian Open belong to ESPN. That means games – including Raducanu vs Gauff – will be streamed live on ESPN Plus, the broadcaster's $9.99-per-month sports app.

Prefer to watch on TV? Sling TV is another good option for cable-cutters, as it provides streaming access to ESPN. FuboTV is also an good option and comes with a 7-day free trial.

Australian Open 2023 schedule & match times

16-17th January - men's and women's first round (from 00:00 GMT, night session from 08:00)

18-19th January - men's and women's second round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

20-21th January - men's and women's third round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

22-23th January - men's and women's fourth round (from 00:00, night session from 08:00)

24-25th January - men's and women's quarter-finals (from 00:00, night session from 08:00/08:30)

26th January - women's semi-finals (from 05:00)

27th January - men's semi-finals (first one at 05:00, second one not before 08:30)

28th January - women's final (08:30)

29th January - men's final (05:00)