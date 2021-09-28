Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream and how to watch the Champions League for free

The Champions League Group F table looks upside down ahead of Matchday 2 and Manchester United will be looking to flip it on its head when they face Villarreal at home. Can Solksjaer's side find some consistency? Make sure you know how to watch a Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream from anywhere the world.

Canadian soccer fans can stream Manchester United vs Villarreal free on DAZN with this 30-day free trial. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're a Canadian stuck outside Canada. Those in the States can try the free 7-day trial of Paramount+ for coverage instead.

Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream Kick off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Location: Old Trafford, UK Free stream trial: DAZN Canada / Paramount+ Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN US stream: Paramount+ ($5.99) AUS stream: Stan Sport (AU$20)

Despite their impressive looking squad, Manchester United's results make for fairly random reading. The Red Devils have lost three, won four and drawn one from their opening eight encounters across all competitions, and the quality of the opposition doesn't seem to have been much of a factor. More worrying still is that they've yet to play any of the really big guns.

Fortunately, that's not a title one would lend to tomorrow night's opponents in the Champions League, Villarreal. The Yellow Submarine hasn't got off to the most convincing start itself. It's been a case of too many draws and not enough goals with even the Super Cup against Chelsea having to be decided on penalties.

United will be keen to regain a little self-respect by taking down Unai Emery's team after losing the Europa League Final to them at the end of last season. That might be trickier than it sounds despite Villarreal's current 11th-placed position in La Liga.

The team from the east coast of Spain managed to shut out league leaders Real Madrid at the weekend and come away from the Bernabeu with a well-earned point. Perhaps there's something that Cristiano Ronaldo can do about that?

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at Old Trafford tomorrow night. Read on for more details on how to watch a Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch a Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream for free

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Of course, Paramount Plus is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Manchester United vs Villarreal Paramount Plus 7-day free trial

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.



Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Manchester United vs Villarreal – live on DAZN.

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year. Better yet, DAZN Canada offers a 30-day free trial, so you can watch for free.

DAZN Canada: Watch Manchester United vs Villarreal

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, Fightsports, and more. Try it free for 30 days. It's $20 (CAD) a month thereafter. Cancel anytime.



Likewise, the DAZN free trial is only available within Canada so be sure to use a VPN if you're stuck abroad. We recommend ExpressVPN as it's reliable and comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

Watch a Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the England vs India, you may wish to choose 'Canada' for DAZN Canada or 'USA' for Paramount +.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ or DAZN on your browser or device and enjoy the Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream.

Watch Manchester United vs Villarreal live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League action, as well as the Rugby Championship.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stand live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Manchester United vs Villarreal in the UK

(Image credit: BT Sport)

Rights to show the UEFA Champions League in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal to broadcast all matches from UEFA club competitions means you'll also be able to watch the Europa League.

Manchester United vs Villarreal will be shown on BT Sport 3 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The build up starts at 7.15pm BST for an 8pm kick-off.

BT Sport for existing BT TV customers from £15

Upgrading to all four BT Sport channels is no big deal if you’re already a BT customer. Those with BT TV already can access the channels for £15 per month. BT Broadband customers can enjoy the BT Sport app and watch on the go for the same price.

New BT broadband and BT TV customers get access to some great deals including BT Sport while existing BT customers can upgrade to the sport channels for as little as £15 per month.

Sky TV users can also add BT Sport to their existing package from £20 a month, but that will not include any 4K viewing. It's also worth looking out for bundled Sky Sports and BT Sport deals.

BT Sport for Sky TV customers from £20 per month

Sky TV customers can add the BT Sport channels to their TV package for £20 per month on a 24-month contract. This gets you instant access to the BT Sport app.

However you subscribe to BT Sport, though, you will get access to streams via the BT website and BT Sport app, so you can watch on the move within the UK or from abroad, using a VPN .

Watch the Champions League live in 4K

Mancheseter United vs Villarreal is available in both HD and 4K HDR, beamed at 50fps on BT Sport Ultimate, channel 433. If you're hooked up specifically on the BT TV platform then it's also available in with Dolby Atmos sound.

BT Sport Ultimate fixtures are also available, minus the Atmos, for Virgin Media customers who subscribe to the BT Sport Collection. You can enjoy it in 4K HDR on channel 555.

BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles.

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

BT Sport Monthly Pass £25 per month

Enjoy the Champions League, FA Cup, Premier League and more in 4K HDR, all contract-free through the BT Sport app on games consoles, Apple TV and Samsung TVs. You do not need to be a BT customer and can opt out at any time.

