Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream: how to watch the Champions League quarter-finals online

It's a replay of last season's Champions League semi-final as defending European champions Chelsea welcome 13-time winners Real Madrid to Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the pick of the 2021/22 last eight ties. Also returning to familiar surroundings is Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who who won a league-and-cup double during a two-season west London spell from 2009. This one promises fireworks. Full Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream details below.

US soccer fans can stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid with the Paramount+ 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). Don't forget to use a VPN (opens in new tab) if you're a US citizen stuck outside the States. UK fans can get a BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab).

The soap opera that is Chelsea Football Club continues creating headlines. Saturday's unexpected 4-1 home defeat to Brentford brought to an end the Blues' five-game winning streak in the Premier League and should inspire Thomas Tuchel's men to up their game against a Spanish side they have never lost to in five previous meetings. Tuchel must decide whether to stick with misfiring frontman Romelu Lukaku.

Twelve points clear at the top of La Liga, Real Madrid are cantering to a 35th domestic crown but their 4-0 defeat to bitter Clasico rivals Barcelona in late-March is proof los Blancos have a soft underbelly if opponents can find a way to scratch it. You could even argue Ancelotti's side are lucky to be in the last eight at all.

Madrid were led a merry dance by Kylian Mbappe for three-quarters of the previous round, only for Paris Saint-Germain's traditional springtime Champions League defenestration (and Karim Benzema's 17-minute hat-trick) to gift the Spaniards a scarcely deserved comeback. Eden Hazard is back in the treatment room, while boss Ancelotti is recovering from Covid but may make the trip.

It's an 8pm BST kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday 6th April, 2022. Read on for more details on how to watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream wherever you are in the world.

Our pick of the best VPN deals

Watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid free live stream

(Image credit: ViacomCBS)

Soccer fans in the States are lucky enough to be able to watch UEFA Champions League games live through Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) – and the first 7 days are free. After that, you'll pay $5.99 a month. No contract. Bargain, right?

Chelsea vs Real Madrid starts at 3pm ET on Tuesday.

Of course, Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) is only available within the US. Stuck abroad? Simply use a VPN to access a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream without being blocked. We recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Chelsea vs Real Madrid Paramount+ free trial (opens in new tab)

Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football for free with a 7-day free trial of Paramount Plus. You can choose from any of the Champions League and Europa League games. It's $5.99 per month once the trial expires. Cancel at any time.

Watch a Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

(opens in new tab) Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Champions League, you may wish to choose 'USA' for Paramount+.

3. Then head over to Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on your browser or device and enjoy the Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). You could also try NordVPN (opens in new tab), which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark (opens in new tab) which offers 24 hour assistance.

UK: Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream with a BT Sport Monthly Pass

(Image credit: BT Sport)

(opens in new tab)

BT Sport has the rights to 52 2021/22 Premier League football matches in the UK, plus all the best European action from the Champions League and Europa League.

A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs just £25 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK, making it one of the cheapest ways to watch top-flight football without signing a long-term contract.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Monthly Pass: Champions League football for £25 (opens in new tab)

This UK-only pass gets you full access to all the BT Sport channels for a simple monthly fee. Enjoy the English Premier League, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles, Chromecast or through the BT Sport website. No contract, no fuss.

Already have BT TV and BT broadband? You can add BT Sport to your package for only £15 a month (plus a £20 joining fee). Chelsea vs Real Madrid will feature on BT Sport 2, BT Sport 2 HD and BT Sport Ultimate, for those who have 4K capabilities.

Virgin Media customers can watch the football when available by subscribing to BT Sport as desired. Virgin Media’s Bigger + Sports bundle (opens in new tab) covers both Sky and BT televised games.

(opens in new tab) Full BT Sport package from £15 per month (opens in new tab)

The other option for BT customers is to upgrade their TV package to include the sports channels. You can add all of the BT Sport channels for just £15 per month. For the Big Bundle, which includes all the Sky Sports too, it's £40 per month – more expensive, granted, but you'll never miss a match again.

(opens in new tab) BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media £18 per month (opens in new tab)

The BT Sport Collection on Virgin Media is a £18 bolt-on, at the time of writing. It brings coverage of football, rugby, cricket, UFC and more, plus access to BT Sport Ultra HD for 4K viewing. You can cancel the subscription at any time.

Those on Virgin Media will need the Virgin V6 box and a 4K TV to make sure they're getting the action at maximum resolution. With the basic Big Bundle, BT Sport is £18 per month but all five BT Sport channels, including Ultra HD, are included on the larger TV packages which start at £69 per month. More details on Virgin Media TV bundles. (opens in new tab)

BT Sport Ultimate is not available on the Sky TV platform but anyone with an Xbox, PlayStation, Apple TV or a Samsung TV can watch the Champions League in 4K HDR using the BT Sport app with the BT Sport Monthly Pass. No contract required.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport (opens in new tab) provides live coverage of the UEFA Champions League (including Chelsea vs Real Madrid), Europa League and Europa Conference League.

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$10 a month on top (so, from $20 a month in total).

Stuck outside Oz at the moment? Don't forget that you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to access a live stream without being blocked.

You can download the Stan app for Android and iOS devices. Fetch TV, Apple TV, Android TV, most smart TVs, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast also carry the app for smart TV viewing. You can watch Stan live streams through Chrome, Firefox, Safari and Edge browsers and, lastly, it's also available on Xbox and PlayStation.

Watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream in Canada

Football fans in Canada can watch every Champions League, Europa League and Premier League game – including Chelsea vs Real Madrid – live on DAZN (opens in new tab).

A subscription to the streaming service costs $20 (CAD) a month or $150 (CAD) a year.

(opens in new tab) Chelsea vs Real Madrid: watch on DAZN ($20/month) (opens in new tab)

DAZN Canada has the rights to every Champions League 2021/22 live stream, plus Bundesliga, UEFA Champions League, Premier League, US Sports, fightsports, and more. No contract. Cancel anytime.

Champions League 2021/22 fixtures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Matches kick off at 8pm BST (3pm ET).

Quarter final ties

Tuesday 5th April (first legs)

Benfica vs Liverpool

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Wednesday 6th April (first legs)

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Tuesday 12th April (second legs)

Bayern Munich vs Villarreal

Real Madrid vs Chelsea

Wednesday 13th April (second legs)

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City

Liverpool vs Benfica

Semi final ties

26th/27th April (first legs)

Manchester City/Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea/Real Madrid

Liverpool/Benfica vs Villarreal/Bayern Munich

3rd/4th May 2022 (second legs)

Chelsea/Real Madrid vs Manchester City/Atletico Madrid

Villarreal/Bayern Munich vs Liverpool/Benfica

Champions League Final 2021/22

28th May 2022