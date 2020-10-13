The 8 best Prime Day UK Bluetooth speaker deals

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and that means deals, deals, deals. Bluetooth speakers always perform well in the sales, and this year is no different. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday also on the way, expect plenty more money off in the coming weeks.

But back to the here and now. Amazon has discounted all kinds of Bluetooth speakers for you to snap up right now. Such as? The excellent Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2, which has £40 off. Or the JBL Go 2, which is now just £19. Or if you want to treat yourself, you could opt for the Boom 3, which is now a steal at £88.

Whatever your needs, there's a Bluetooth speaker for you. As long as your needs include wireless performance, great sound quality and a very reasonable price, that is. On with the deals!

Sony SRS-XB12 £60 £29 at Amazon 50 percent off? Yes please. This dinky little Sony number is waterproof, so will handle a downpour, and mud-proof, should you drop it. You can pair two of the blighters together for stereo sound. And with this discount, why not buy two?

Bose SoundLink Revolve £199 £117 at Amazon Bose's Bluetooth effort delivers superb omnidirectional sound – in our four-star review, we praised its big, solid, punchy delivery, and the fact that it's bursting with features. It's water-resistant, too, and lasts for 12 hours between charges. With a saving of over £80, it's a bargain by anyone's standards.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 £89 £49 at Amazon Ultimate Ears' track record with Bluetooth speakers is pretty much spotless. And the Wonderboom 2 is another winning instalment. It's small but tough, waterproof, has plenty of features and can pair with other UE speakers. Don't let its small size fool you, this thing has plenty of bass...

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 £129 £88 at Amazon Another winner from Ultimate Ears, the Boom 3 is taller than the Wonderboom, and more powerful. It comes with its own handy dock – just plonk it on to charge – and keeps going for 15 hours before needing a recharge. So if you're out for the day, it will last the duration.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom £111 £74 at Amazon The Megaboom is even bigger and more powerful than the Boom. It's fully waterproof, has a 30m range, and lasts 20 hours before needing juicing up. The Megaboom 3 is newer – and also discounted – but because of the low price, this model is better value, in our eyes.

Sony SRS-XB01 £29 £17 at Amazon Here's another small Sony, but this one is only water-resistant, not fully waterproof. So splashes won't hurt it, but don't go dropping it in the drink. The six-hour battery life is bettered elsewhere, but not at this price. A great budget option.

JBL Go2 £29 £19 at Amazon Bluetooth speakers don't come more pocket-sized than this. But while it might be small, it's still mighty: it offers a well-balanced sound, and "decent bass from a small box", as we noted in our review. Again, the battery is a little wanting, only lasting five hours. But if you can put up with that, this is a brilliant speaker at a great price.

JBL Flip 5 £119 £99 at Amazon Bluetooth speakers a little quiet for you? You can link this model to other JBL speakers to create a humungous sound. Better warn the neighbours first. It's fully waterproof – handy for taking it out and about – and the 12-hour battery life gives you all day listening. Essential.

