Fancy a laugh this Christmas? Then read our reviews and take your pick from our Top 10 comedy Blu-ray discs.

No.1: HOT FUZZ (2007)



Simon Pegg and Edgar Wright's smart copper-com is just as funny as Shaun of the Dead, and has the crystal-clear picture and energetic soundtrack to match.

Vision: 2.35:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



"Have you ever fired two guns whilst jumping through the air?"

"No."

"Have you ever fired one gun whilst jumping through the air?"

"No."

"Ever been in a high-speed pursuit?"

"Yes, I have."

"Have you ever fired a gun whilst in a high-speed pursuit?"

"No!"



That's the type of barmy back-and-forth you can expect between Simon Pegg's Nicholas Angel and Nick Frost's Danny Butterman in director Edgar Wright's ace police-com Hot Fuzz.



Homage, not mickey-take

The plot's simple enough: elite London copper Angel is making the Met look bad with his prodigious arrest rate, so the top brass transfer him to the sleepy village of Sandford, way out in the sticks.



Of course, not all is as it seems, and a sudden spate of bloody, graphic murders attracts the attention of the gormless, underworked local police force – which Angel has to marshall.



The eagle-eyed will be able to spot references to countless films, including Training Day, Point Break, Supercop and even their own Shaun of the Dead.



"We had Roger Ebert's Little Book of Hollywood Cliches, and made copious notes of every thriller cliche to make sure we could get them in," says Wright.



But this never descends into mickey-taking – there's a deep reverence there, and a recognition (and embracing) of some of the more ridiculous and awesome action-movie set-pieces.



It's the sort of film that you can't help but watch again, either. "I think that in the age of DVD, you owe it to the audience to make a film worth watching more than once," says Pegg. "There are certain things you won't get until you see it twice."



"Yes, it wasn't until the second time I watched it that I realised Edward Woodward is in it," jokes Wright.



Bonus features galore

And in keeping with that admirable philosophy, you can expect a bumper bundle of extras – such as multiple commentaries (including one by virtually every great old British act-or), deleted scenes and outtakes.



This is how a Blu-ray should be: flawless picture, ballsy sound and with enough content to keep you coming back again and again.





No.2: SPINAL TAP (1984)



This 'rockumentary' about a bad band is one of the most quotable films ever. The disc's a great advert for Blu-ray, too, with a solid picture, thunderous DTS sound and lashings of extras.



Vision: 1.78:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.3: BURN AFTER READING (2008)



A misplaced CIA memoir ends up the subject of a bungled blackmail in this laugh-out-loud black Coens' comedy. A sublime picture and near-flawless sound win it our plaudits.



Vision: 1.85:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.4: GHOSTBUSTERS (1984)



They've done a great clean-up job on one of the best-loved films of the 80s. The Aykroyd/Ramis script is as funny now as it was back in the day.



Vision: 2.40:1

Sound: Dolby TrueHD



No.5: KNOCKED UP (2007)



Seth Rogen does a creditable job as leading man in this 'coming-of-age, be a man' comedy from Judd Apatow. A dazzlingly well-produced disc.



Vision: 1.85:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.6: JUNO (2007)



More unplanned pregnancy in this heartwarming tale. Expect a clean, yet still pleasingly grainy presentation.



Vision: 1.85:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.7: SUPERBAD (2007)



Teens desperate to lose their virginity? American Pie? Yes. But this is actually funny, with superb visuals and sound.



Vision: 1.85:1

Sound: PCM 5.1



No.8: THE SIMPSONS (2007)



The plot is a 7/10, but the picture and sound are right up there with the best in this, at times, side-splitting feature.



Vision: 2.40:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.9: LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE (2006)



This black, amiable and funny road movie's picture belies its $8m budget.



Vision: 2.40:1

Sound: DTS-HD MA



No.10: BLAZING SADDLES (1974)



The spoof western didn't make it last year, but its picture has grown on us. The story is, of course, pure genius.



Vision: 2.40:1

Sound: Dolby Digital



