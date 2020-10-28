Six Nations live stream: how to watch the 2020 rugby finale for free

If you're a die-hard rugby fan, you won't want to miss this weekend's 2020 Six Nations finale. England, France and Ireland are all vying for the title in what could be a thrilling Super Saturday. Follow our guide to catch a 2020 Six Nations free live stream of the final day's action.

The BBC and ITV will broadcast the final 2020 Six Nations games live and for free on TV and online. Going to be outside the UK this Saturday? You can use a VPN to access the BBC and ITV from anywhere in the world.

2020 Six Nations table TEAM PL W D L PD BP PTS Ireland 4 3 0 1 38 2 14 England 4 3 0 1 15 1 13 France 4 3 0 1 13 1 13 Scotland 4 2 0 2 14 2 10 Wales 4 1 0 3 25 3 7 Italy 4 0 0 4 -105 0 0

It's over seven months since the 2020 Six Nations was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic and things were rather finely balanced when we last left them. England, Ireland and France are all in the running for the title on Saturday.

The action gets underway at 1.45pm GMT when Wales take on Scotland with the no small matter of national pride at stake. In the afternoon, England kick off their match against Italy in Rome at 4.45pm GMT. Eddie Jones' men will need to win by a decent margin to keep their title hopes alive.

Then at 8.05pm GMT, it's the big one: France vs Ireland at the Stade de France in Paris. Ireland have destiny in their hands. If they can beat France on Saturday night, with a bonus point, Andy Farrell's men will be crowned 2020 Six Nations champions.

Les Bleus will need to defeat Ireland and clock up a bonus point of their own to have any hope of pipping England to the trophy, tense stuff indeed.

Will the table-toppers convert or will England or France turn the Irish green with envy? Here's how to get a 2020 Six Nations free live stream and watch all the nail-biting action on final day.

Watch the 2020 Six Nations finale for free

All three Six Nations final day games will be broadcast live in the UK live and for free. Coverage will be split between the BBC and ITV as follows:

Both the BBC and ITV stream the games online via the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub websites and mobile apps.

Going to be outside the UK during the Six Nations? No problem. Simply download and install a VPN and set your location to the UK. That way, you can watch the 2020 Six Nation finale, as if you were at home in the UK.

While there are no 4K broadcasts, games will be available in HD on your television, or in standard definition via BBC iPlayer and ITV Player.

How to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale from abroad using a VPN

Trying to access BBC and ITV 2020 Six Nations streams from outside the UK – if you're on holiday or working abroad, for example – is still a problem. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access – even if you’re a UK national.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the match, and pick a server which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale in the USA

NBC Sports Network has the exclusive rights to show the final 2020 Six Nations rugby games in the United States and you'll need to subscribe the Peacock TV online player to enjoy it.

The good news is that Peacock TV is just $4.99 and offers access to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, Heineken Champions Cup, and more including top class TV shows and Premier League football. There's even a 7-day free trial so you can try before you buy.

Peacock TV is only available in the US, so any US citizen stuck outside their own country during the crisis will need to use a VPN to get access.

The Peackock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4 and Xbox One. You can also watch the Peacock TV EPL streams through your web browser.

How to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale in Australia

If you're prepared for an early starts, you can watch the final 2020 Six Nations games in Australia via beIN Sport.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale in New Zealand

beIN Sports also has the rights to show the final 2020 Six Nations games in New Zealand. Rugby fans who subscribe to Sky can add beIN Sports to their Sky Sport package at no extra cost.

Not a Sky subscriber? No worries. Take advantage of beIN's free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. After that, you'll be rolled onto a monthly plan.

How to watch the 2020 Six Nations finale in South Africa

SuperSport is the place to watch the final 2020 Six Nations games in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here. Failing that, head to any bar in the Cape Town area.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League, La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

Six Nations 2020 final day schedule

All times shown are GMT.

Wales v Scotland – 2.15pm GMT, live on BBC One

Italy v England – 4.45pm GMT, live on ITV

France v Ireland – 8.05pm GMT, live on BBC Two, then BBC One