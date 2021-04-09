Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: how to watch El Clásico 2021 for free

El Clásico returns on Saturday as Real Madrid host Barcelona in a pivotal La Liga clash that could help decide this season's Spanish title. All eyes will be on the Estadio Di Stefano for the biggest Clásico in decades. Both teams need to win if they're to have a chance of challenging table-toppers Atletico Madrid. It's a late kick-off (8pm BST); here's how get a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere.

El Clasico live stream Date: Saturday 10th April 2021 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 9pm CET / 3pm ET / 5am AEST Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium US stream: FuboTV (free trial) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK stream: Premier Sports (from £6.99) AUS stream: Kayo Sports (free trial)

Real Madrid have confirmed their squad for Saturday and the big team news is that Eden Hazard will watch from the sidelines – the Belgian superstar is yet to fully recover from a muscle injury. By the looks of things, Zinedine Zidane has stuck with the same line-up that beat Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday, with the likes of Benzema, Modric and Vinicius all getting the nod.

The tide is starting to turn for Real Madrid, and at the perfect time. They're currently just a couple of points behind rivals Barcelona, having fallen seven points behind top-of-the-league Atletico Madrid in January. With Atletico suffering a recent shock 1-0 loss to Sevilla, Zidane's Real will sense an opportunity to make up ground.

Barça are unbeaten in 19 league games but it hasn't been the best of seasons for Ronald Koeman's men. They now have a golden opportunity to finish top of the table for the first time in two years – provided they beat Real and win the next eight La Liga fixtures.

Ready to find out which side will conquer El Clásico and move a step closer to La Liga glory? Follow our guide below to watch a Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream from anywhere – and for free!

How to watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona for free

Rights to show La Liga matches in the USA – including the epic Real Madrid vs Barcelona clash – belong to beIN Sports. It's easily bolted on to your existing cable package and you can watch via the beIN Sports Connect app.

Not got cable? Good news – popular streaming platform FuboTV carries beIN Sports. Better yet, FuboTV offers new subscribers a free 7-day trial. That's right, you can watch El Clasico for nothing!

Going to be outside the US this weekend? Simply use a VPN to access FuboTV as if you were back in your home state. We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 24/7 customer support.

When the free 7-day trial ends, the entry-level FuboTV package costs $65 per month but it does get you 110 premium TV channels and much more. Not for you? You can cancel any time – there's no lock-in contract.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Sunday morning in the States.

Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant El Clasico rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

We recommend paid-for VPN services, such as ExpressVPN because they are entirely safe, come with 24/7 customer support and can be used to watch sport and other entertainment from any part of the world on almost any device. Try it out with the link below and get three months free.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – it's easier than you think.

UK: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

This Saturday's clash between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona will be shown live on La Liga TV, which is available as a standalone service via Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option. The cheapest plan costs £6.99 a month and gets you access to La Liga TV. Splash out £10.99 a month and you get all four channels: La Liga TV, Premier Sports 1 & 2 and Box Nation. Either way, it sounds like a bargain.

La Liga games can also be found on Virgin Media on the recently announced LaLigaTV channel in HD on channel 554. It's available to all Premier Sports customers but any Virgin Media subscriber can sign up for £9.99 per month through their on-screen service. Use Home > Apps & Games > All Apps > TV Channel Upgrades on the remote. Home also to Italy's Serie A, Premier Sports is available to Sky TV customers for £11.99 per month, or a £99 annual charge.

Australia: Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream

Streaming service Kayo Sports offers the best coverage of Real Madrid vs Barca down under.

Subscription costs $25 per month for Kayo Basic or $35 per month for Kayo Premium. The latter is a good option if you want to stream the coverage to various TVs and devices throughout your home.

Better still, Kayo Sports is giving new users a free 14-day trial.

Of course, the free trial is only available in Australia, so any Aussie stuck outside their own country will need to use a VPN to get access.

La Liga 2021 fixtures

Fixture times shown in British Summer Time.

Saturday 10th April 2021

1pm – Getafe vs Cádiz

3.15pm – Athletic Bilbao vs Alavés

5.30pm – Eibar vs Levante

8pm – Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Sunday 11th April 2021

1pm – Villarreal vs Osasuna

3.15pm – Valencia vs Real Sociedad

5.30pm – Real Valladolid vs Granada

8pm – Real Betis vs Atlético Madrid

Monday 12th April 2021

8pm – Celta Vigo vs Sevilla