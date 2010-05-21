Now we'd have been the first to say that there are other companies claiming to offer just this solution but neverthless TV Hanga was born and the company now has a wide range of models.

First in line is the ULP (Ultra Low Profile) mounting system, which claims to be the slimmest in the world measuring only 1.2mm from the wall.

There are also LP (Low Profile) and SM (Surface Mount) models, the former giving you 20mm clearance from the wall, the latter 60mm, should you need the extra room for protruding cables from the rear of your TV.

You'll receive a template and universal fixings to work with any television on the market and the whole mounting system comes delvered in a lightweight, recyclable tube.

Coming soon from TV Hanga will be the Flex Range, complete with swivel arm brackets.

Both ranges will work with TVs from 12-60in in size, with a choice of three finishes and four screen sizes for each mount.

Head over to the TV Hanga website for more details on the company and its products.

