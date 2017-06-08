Oppo has announced a firmware update to bring Dolby Vision compatibility to its range of UHD 4K Blu-ray players. Both the UDP-203 and UDP-205 disc-spinners consequently become the first Blu-ray players to support Dolby Vision.

Roland Vlaicu, VP of Dolby Laboratories Consumer Entertainment Group, called the move a "major milestone", while Oppo's CTO Jason Liao said the company was "thrilled" to be incorporating Dolby Vision into its players.

We're big fans of the UDP-203 and hope to publish a review of the UDP-205 sooner rather than later.

