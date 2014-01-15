Denon has unveiled its first standalone USB digital-to-analogue converter (DAC), which it says will dramatically improve digital audio quality from your PC and other digital devices. It also has a built-in headphone amp.

The DA-300USB incorporates the same Advanced AL32 Processing and the 32-bit, 192kHz conversion technologies as Denon's flagship CD/SACD players.

Due to go on sale in February for £329, the new DAC has a USB-B input that lets you play digital music files and streaming audio with high sound quality.

Your computer recognises the DA-300USB as an external soundcard, which will bypass its own lower-quality electronics.

The DA-300USB can process any digital format from your computer's media player – like MP3/MP4 and FLAC HD (up to 24-bit/192kHz) and DSD.

Additional coaxial and optical digital inputs will also let you enhance the sound quality of other digital devices, like CD and DVD players and games consoles.

