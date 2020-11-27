Wales vs England live stream: how to watch the Autumn Nations for free

England won't underestimate Wales when the two old foes meet at Parc y Scarlets on Saturday. Victory for Eddie Jones's side would put England within touching distance of a Nations Cup final against France or Scotland. Kick off is at 4pm. Make sure you know how to watch a Wales vs England live stream wherever you are.

Good news: most Autumn Nations Cup rugby games are 100 percent free to watch in the UK. Coverage is split across Amazon Prime and Channel 4. Going to be abroad? You can use a VPN to watch online, just like you would at home in the UK!

The 2020 Autumn Nations Cup will see 16 matches played between 13th November and 6th December. Created as a replacement for the Autumn Internationals, cancelled because coronavirus, the eight-nation clash features England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy, Fiji and Georgia.

The climax of the group stages sees Wales host England in Llanelli on Saturday for what could be an explosive clash.

Eddie Jones' men arrive in Wales full of confidence, having notched up a comprehensive win over Ireland at Twickenham, while Wayne Pivac's Wales halted a run of six losses last week when they beat Georgia.

England centre Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out because of a hip injury but fly-half George Ford has been brought back into the starting XV. Skipper Owen Farrell will shift to 12.

Having made his debut for Wales against Georgia last week, flanker James Botham, son of cricketing legend Sir Ian Botham, is expected to play (Beefy says he will be cheering on Wales).

"We are expecting another tough match, and at the home of Welsh Rugby where the heart and soul of their game is," Eddie Jones told reporters on Thursday.

Wales vs England kicks off at 4pm on Saturday 28th November. Follow our guide below to live stream every tackle and try for free...

How to watch Wales vs England free in the UK

(Image credit: Autumn Nations Cup)

Rights to show 14 of the 16 Nations Cup fixtures in the UK – including Wales vs England – belong to Amazon Prime. That means UK-based Amazon Prime members can stream the vast majority of the Autumn Nations Cup without paying a penny!

Not in the UK but want to access your Channel 4 or BBC iPlayer account? Your best option is to use a VPN and log in using a UK IP address. You'll find our step-by-step guide to the best VPN deals below.

Not a Prime member? New users can sign up to a free 30-day trial. It includes full access to all the Amazon Prime benefits including live sports, a library of thousands of movies and free one-day delivery.

Have a UK TV license? Wales vs England will be broadcast live on Welsh-language channel S4C, which is available to stream in Wales via BBC iPlayer.

How to watch Wales vs England from abroad using a VPN

(Image credit: Express VPN)

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant Wales vs England services, you won't be able to use them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN or NordVPN.

ExpressVPN three months free with a year-long plan

You can get three months free when you sign up to a year-long plan, bringing VPN access to smart devices including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, laptops, TVs and both Android and iOS mobiles and tablets. Express also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

Once you’ve made your choice, all you need to do is sign in to your VPN service through whichever device you’d like to use to watch the rugby. When prompted to select a server, you need to pick one which is based in the country whose content you’d like to access. Then navigate to the relevant video streaming app or website and you’re in.

How to watch Wales vs England in the USA

(Image credit: FloSports)

FloSports has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Autumn Nations Cup in the United States and will offer live streams of all 16 games – including Ireland vs Wales. Subscription starts at $12.50 per month.

The FloSports app is supported by: Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and select Smart TVs. You'll also find iOS and Android FloSports apps in the relevant app stores.

If you're an existing FloSports subscriber and find yourself outside of the US, you'll need to use a VPN to access your account.

How to watch Wales vs England in Australia

(Image credit: beIN Sports)

If you're prepared for some pretty early starts, you can watch the Autumn Nations Cup games – including Wales vs England – in Australia via beIN Sport. The subscription service has the rights to show every match, starting with Ireland vs Wales, which kicks off at 5am AEST on Saturday 14th November.

If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your TV package for a small fee. If not, you can subscribe to beIN Sports and watch on your smartphone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer. Even better, beIN offers a free two week trial. You can cancel it at any time. If you don't cancel, it automatically renews at a cost of $19.99 per month.

How to watch Wales vs England in New Zealand

(Image credit: Sky Sport New Zealand)

Sky Sport is the official broadcast partner of the 2020 Autumn Nations Cup in New Zealand. Sky subscribers can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage of Wales vs England online or via the app.

Not a Sky subscriber? The Sky Sport Now service - billed as "The Home of Live Sport Online" – provides access to Sky Sports channels on a pay-per-view basis on smart TVs and mobile devices.

Autumn Nations Cup 2020 schedule

(Image credit: Wikipedia)

All times shown are GMT.

ROUND 1

Ireland vs Wales, 7pm on 13 November – Channel 4

Italy vs Scotland, 12.45pm on 14 November – Amazon

England vs Georgia, 3pm on 14 November – Amazon

France vs Fiji, 3pm on 15 November – Amazon

ROUND 2

Italy vs Fiji, 12.45pm on 21 November – Amazon

England vs Ireland, 3pm on 21 November – Channel 4 and Amazon

Wales vs Georgia, 5.15pm on 21 November – Amazon

Scotland vs France, 3pm on 22 November – Amazon

ROUND 3

Scotland vs Fiji, 1.45pm on 28 November – Amazon

Wales vs England, 4pm on 28 November – Amazon

France vs Italy, 8pm on 28 November – Amazon

Ireland vs Georgia, 2pm on 29 November – Channel 4

FINALS WEEKEND

Georgia vs TBD, 12pm on 5 December – Amazon

Ireland vs TBD, 2.15pm on 5 December – Amazon

Wales vs TBD, 4.45pm on 5 December – Amazon

England vs TBD, 2pm on 6 December – Amazon