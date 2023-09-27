Uruguay vs Namibia live stream: how to watch RWC 2023

Uruguay vs Namibia live stream preview

Uruguay and Namibia are both winless at the Rugby World Cup, having been drawn against tough opposition. After some brutal matches in the early stages, they would love to get points on the board as they meet in Lille for this Pool A match.

Uruguay vs Namibia is free to watch on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, and on Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Player in Ireland. Use a VPN to watch an Uruguay vs Namibia live stream from abroad, if you're a licence fee payer away from home.

RWC 2023: Uruguay vs Namibia free live stream Date: Wednesday (27th September) Kick-off: 4.45pm BST / 11.45am ET Free live stream: ITVX Watch anywhere with ExpressVPN

Uruguay put in a stubborn display against Italy last time out, but eventually lost 38-17 to the Six Nations side. They will have taken plenty of encouragement from their performance though. Nicolas Freitas has scored two of the South American's three tries so far in the tournament and will be looking to keep his run going. Namibia have plenty of Rugby Word Cup experience as a nation but will need to recover from a 96-0 hammering at the hands of France in their last match.

They may not be the biggest names in international rugby, but Uruguay and Namibia are ranked 17th and 21st in the world, so this should be a close affair. That was the case when they met just a few weeks ago, with Los Teros winning 26-18. They have found themselves in a hard Pool so both teams will be desperate to leave this Rugby World Cup with a win to their name.

Here's how to get an Uruguay vs Namibia live stream and watch Rugby World Cup 2023 from anywhere.

Uruguay vs Namibia free live stream

You can watch a Uruguay vs Namibia live stream for free on ITV4. It's also available to watch online in HD on ITVX (STV in Scotland), along with all the other Rugby World Cup 2023 matches. Fans in Ireland can also watch for free on Virgin Media 2 and Virgin Media Player.

Away from home? Use a ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad.

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details on how to use a VPN below.

Watch an Uruguay vs Namibia live stream from anywhere

You won't be able to watch your regular Uruguay vs Namibia live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch your preferred Uruguay vs Namibia live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for rugby fans. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

How to use a VPN for Uruguay vs Namibia

Using a VPN to watch Uruguay vs Namibia is incredibly easy:

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend – we've used it for years and it's always reliable.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Uruguay vs Namibia, you may wish to choose 'UK' for ITVX.

3. Then head over to ITVX on your browser or device and enjoy the free Uruguay vs Namibia live stream.

Uruguay vs Namibia for FREE in the UK

ITV holds the rights to the 2023 Rugby World Cup in the UK. That means you can live stream Uruguay vs Namibia, along with every Rugby World Cup match, for free on the ITVX website or mobile app (live and on catch up). Travelling outside the UK?

Use a VPN to unblock ITVX and watch free from anywhere.

Kick-off is set for 4.45pm BST on Wednesday.

Watch Uruguay vs Namibia live stream for FREE in Ireland

You can watch Uruguay vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, for free in Ireland too. Kick-off is set for 4.45pm IST on Wednesday.

Uruguay vs Namibia is being shown on free-to-air network Virgin Media Two, which means you can live stream the game via Virgin Media Player, which is available to use across a wide range of devices.

Don't forget: You can live stream Uruguay vs Namibia free of charge while abroad with a good rugby VPN.

Watch Uruguay vs Namibia live stream in Australia

In Australia, Uruguay vs Namibia is being shown on streaming service Stan Sport, which is showing every match of the Rugby World Cup ad-free. Kick-off is set for 1.45am AEST on Thursday morning (28th September).

To begin with, there's a Stan 30-day free trial. After that, you choose your base package and the necessary sport add-on costs AU$15 a month on top (so, from $25 a month in total). Travelling outside Australia?

Use VPN to watch Uruguay vs Namibia from anywhere

Watch Uruguay vs Namibia in the USA

Rugby fans in the US can live stream Uruguay vs Namibia, along with every match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, on Peacock TV. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45am PT today. Some games will also be on CNBC and CNBC.com, but this isn't one of them.

Peacock starts at $5.99 a month for its ad-supported tier, which will also give you access to a wide range of live sports including the NFL, EPL soccer, WWE, Premiership Rugby and more.

The Peacock TV app is available on iOS, Apple TV, Android, Android TV, Chromecast, LG smart TV, Vizio TV, PS4, and Xbox One. You can also watch through your web browser.

Of course, Peacock TV is only available within the States so be sure to use a rugby-friendly VPN if you're a subscriber stuck abroad.

Watch Uruguay vs Namibia in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Uruguay vs Namibia courtesy of Sky Sport, which is showing every game of the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 3.45am NZST Thursday morning (September 28th).

If you're a subscriber you'll also be able to watch online using the country's Sky Go service.

If you're looking to cut the cord, you can try out the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a pass costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Uruguay vs Namibia for free while abroad with a VPN.

Uruguay vs Namibia live stream in South Africa

Super Sport is the place to watch Uruguay vs Namibia in South Africa, along with every match of the Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is set for 5.45pm SAST on Wednesday.

It's worth remembering that free service SABC also has the rights to air all Springboks games at Rugby World Cup 2023 and a handful of other selected matches. Worth checking in on SABC Plus first.

And if you can't watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

Watch Uruguay vs Namibia in Canada

You can watch Uruguay vs Namibia on TSN in Canada. Kick-off is set for 11.45am ET/8.45 am PT on Wednesday.

If you don't have the channel on cable, you can either sign up to the new TSN Plus streaming service for $8 per month (+ tax) or $80 per year (+ tax), or subscribe to TSN for streaming-only for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year.

Don't forget: UK and Irish nationals can live stream Uruguay vs Namibia free of charge while abroad with a VPN.