There's a great Sonos Arc Atmos soundbar deal for Black Friday – but will it go lower?

I've been reviewing soundbars (and plenty more besides) for over 15 years now, and the Sonos Arc is hands-down my favourite. You can buy soundbars that sound even better if you spend more money, but it's hard to beat the Arc on a performance-per-pound basis. Once you also factor in the streaming smarts, excellent usability and the options to upgrade it by adding wireless surrounds and a subwoofer, it's as irresistible as these things get.

It's extra irresistible for Black Friday, too, as the price has dropped to just £684 at Amazon for the white model and £694 at Amazon for the black version.

This is a really good price for the Sonos Arc, which is officially priced at £899, but you might be wondering if it will get even cheaper – Black Friday itself is tomorrow, after all.

I think it might, but not by much at all. The very cheapest I've ever seen the Sonos Arc is £649, and that was in a blink-and-you-missed-it deal that appeared in May this year. It could get that low again but, equally, Amazon could revert to the £699 price being offered by rival retailers and which is more common for the Arc during sales events.

Personally, I think I would take the plunge now, but everyone should make their own risk vs reward assessment.

Sonos Arc soundbar £899 £684 at Amazon (save £215)

Available at this price in white (black is an extra tenner), the three-time What Hi-fi? Award-winning Sonos Arc delivers five-star Dolby Atmos performance and wi-fi connectivity for easy integration with other Sonos products and music streaming.

The Arc sits above the Beam (Gen 2) in Sonos's range, using 11 speakers to deliver one of the most convincing Atmos performances around. Features include Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect for easy streaming, and a choice of voice assistants, with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa both built-in. It's simple to set up, slots into the Sonos ecosystem, and has earned What Hi-Fi? Awards in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

I've personally been involved in various Sonos Arc tests over the years, including its first What Hi-Fi? review and various comparisons since, and it's still without a doubt the Dolby Atmos soundbar I would choose. In fact, it's the Dolby Atmos soundbar I did choose – I've been using one at home for about a year, a brief flirtation with a pair of HomePod Gen 2's notwithstanding.

If you want to go the whole hog and add true surround (one of the best things about going with a Sonos is that you can expand your system over time), you could add a pair of the new Era 300 or Era 100 speakers, which we've recently reviewed and are superb, but I think they're probably overkill for pure surround duties, so I'd go for a pair of cheaper One SL speakers myself. They're currently available for £132 each at Amazon in another cracking Black Friday deal.

You can also add a subwoofer to the Arc. There are now two – the huge and expensive Sub and the smaller and more affordable Sub Mini. Personally, I don't think the Arc needs an additional subwoofer, so I'd suggest living with the soundbar itself at first and only adding one at a later date if you're really craving more bass.

