4K TV deal: 50-inch Philips Ambilight less than half price in Christmas sale

It's a 50in 2019 Philips, model 7304 (The One) 4K LCD TV and, we can't emphasise this enough, it is less half-price at Amazon – right now. If you're settling in for some Christmas telly and can't help thinking that your TV's seen better days, Amazon's got a top deal for you.

'The One' is a 4K HDR TV which supports both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision standards. It's based on the Android TV platform which means it also comes with Netflix, Prime Video, Google Play Movies, iPlayer and more.

Philips 50PUS7304 4K Smart TV £1000 £429 at Amazon

You save £571 (57%) if you take Philips and Amazon up on this sensational deal today. It's a 50-inch, 2019 Philips TV for £429. Yes, really. You've got three-sided Ambilight, 4K resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, and a whole lot of tasty tech for well under £500. View Deal

This particular model is the Philips 50PUS7304/12 and it boasts some of Philips' tastiest tech, including three-sided Ambilight, Dolby Atmos support and voice functionality through an Alexa product.

Orchestrating matters is the first-generation version of Philips’ P5 processor, introduced in 2017 with the 50POS9002 OLED – but this is very much a 2019 model. We've seen it reduced before, but never by this much.

We were impressed by the 7304 when we saw it at its launch event and, although we haven't had it in for a thorough review, at just £429 today (recommended retail price £1000) it's a amazing deal in anyone's book.

MORE:

Best TVs 2019: budget to premium 4K Ultra HD TVs

The best TV deals under £500