Inter vs AC Milan live stream: how to watch the Coppa Italia semi-final for free online and on TV, team news

It doesn't get much bigger in Italian football than the Derby della Madonnina between Inter and AC Milan, currently Serie A's top two, in the deciding leg of a Coppa Italia semi-final. A goalless draw six weeks weeks ago in the Rossoneri's 'home' leg was notable for its caution, but with a final at the Stadio Olimpico just 90 minutes away, the fierce city rivals will be going all-out for a possible league-and-cup double. Make sure you know how to watch an Inter vs AC Milan live stream for free wherever you are.

Italian soccer fans can watch an Inter vs AC Milan live stream on Canale 5 for absolutely FREE tonight. Don't forget to use a VPN if you're an Italian fan stuck outside Italy.

Inter vs AC Milan live stream Date: Tuesday 19th April, 2022 Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: San Siro, Milan Free stream: Canale 5 (ITALY) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN risk-free UK TV channel: Premier Sports 1 US stream: Paramount+

The teams are in and Inter make three changes from the weekend as Stefan de Vrij returns in place of Danilo D'Ambrosio in defence, Matteo Darmian replaces Denzel Dumfries at wing-back and Lautaro Martinez comes in for Edin Dzeko up front. Hakan Calhanoglu starts against his former club, alongside Marcelo Brozovic and Nicolo Barella. Dzeko, Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal all start on the bench.

For AC Milan, Pierre Kalulu comes in for Matteo Gabbia at centre-back in Stefano Pioli's sole change from the weekend defeat of Genoa. Adam Driver lookalike Sandro Tonali starts in midfield alongside Ismael Bennacer, with Fikayo Tomori lining up in defence as expect. Ex-Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud starts up front, with Rafael Leao to his right.

Defending Serie A champions Inter have recovered from a sticky February to reassert themselves as their city rivals' biggest challenge for the Scudetto this season. Unbeaten domestically since a surprise February defeat to Sassuolo, the Nerazzurri won their third game on the spin last Friday in a 3-1 win at Spezia with goals from Marcelo Brozovic, top scorer Lautaro Martinez and former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez.

Italy's best defence this term with the excellent Samir Handanovic in goal protected by Milan Skriniar and Stefan de Vrij, Inter have already knocked Roma out of the Coppa Italia this season.

Still top of Serie A after a routine 2-0 defeat of Genoa at the weekend, AC Milan last conceded domestically back in February. Former Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori is excelling for the Rossoneri's backline this term, while the ageless Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao have struck up a fine partnership up front. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, continues to defy time by scoring regularly in 2021/22. Last Coppa Italia winners 19 years ago, Milan have already seen off Genoa and Lazio en route to this season's semi-finals.



Kick-off is at 8pm GMT (3pm ET) tonight, Tuesday 19th April, at the legendary San Siro. Read on for all the details of the Coppa Italia semi-final and how to watch an Inter vs AC Milan live stream wherever you are in the world.

Watch an Inter vs AC Milan free live stream

(Image credit: Canale 5)

Italian TV network Canale 5 has the rights to air the Inter vs AC Milan live stream on its national TV channel and on its website – and it's totally free for Italians to watch.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad by using a VPN, if you're an Italian national away from home. Full details just below.

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan free from abroad using a VPN

If you're outside of Italy, you won't be able to watch Inter vs AC Milan on Canale 5 without a VPN. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and the internet, such that the servers and services you’re accessing aren’t aware of what you’re doing. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30-days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up. Try it – you'll be surprised how simple it is.

How to use a VPN for Inter vs AC Milan

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend.

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For the Coppa Italia, you may wish to choose 'Italy' to access Canale 5.

3. Then head over to Canale 5 on your browser or device and enjoy an Inter vs AC Milan free live stream.

If, for whatever reason, you can't get it working, then do remember that you have the comfort of a 30-day money back guarantee with ExpressVPN. You could also try NordVPN, which also comes with a 30-day money back guarantee, and Surfshark which offers 24 hour assistance.

Our pick of the the best VPN deals

Watch an Inter vs AC Milan live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Premier Sports)

The clash between Inter vs AC Milan will be shown live on Premier Sports.

The company offers a handy streaming option for £12.99 a month, which includes Premier Sports 1 and 2, La Liga TV and Box Nation.

Premier Sports is also available to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers for £12.99 per month, or via Amazon Prime Video for £14.99 a month.

Watch Inter vs AC Milan in the US

(Image credit: Paramount+)

US network Paramount+ has the rights to show the Coppa Italia semi-finals – including Inter vs AC Milan – in the US.

You can sign up to Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial. Plans start from $4.99 thereafter but you can cancel at any time with no worry about long contracts.

It's worth remembering that you can enjoy the coverage for free from abroad too as a US national using a VPN (more details below).

Watch Inter vs AC Milan in Canada

The Coppa Italia coverage in Canada is available to watch through FuboTV. FuboTV has the rights to both Serie A, Ligue 1 and more.

It cost CA$20 per month or CA$150 for the yearly plan.

Coppa Italia 2021/22 fixtures

All kick-off times are 8pm BST

Tuesday 19th April (second leg)

Inter Milan vs AC Milan

Wednesday 20th April (second leg)

Juventus vs Fiorentina

The Final

Wednesday 11th May