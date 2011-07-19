For the most part, the Russ Andrews/Kimber Hero interconnect lives up to its name.



Sitting in the mid-range of the market, the sturdily built Hero does a lot right, conveying a lively, well-integrated sound with a smooth, silky treble, insightful midrange and surefooted bass.



Detail and subtlety are also top-notch, with this Kimber picking out the finer points of Mahler’s Symphony No.2 with ease.



Against Chord’s Chameleon Silver Plus though, the Hero lacks some punch and authority and that’s why it loses the fifth star.

See all our interconnect reviews

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook