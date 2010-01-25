Trending

Nokia X6 review

The X6 is yet another David to Apple's iPhone Goliath, but unlike the story, it doesn't do enough to slay the beast Tested at £0.00

Our Verdict

A very good handset that could be great with a smoother operating system. Worth a punt, though

For

  • Capacious, 32GB hard drive
  • 3.5mm headphone jack
  • clear, punchy, powerful sound
  • crisp pictures

Against

  • Operating system can be sluggish at times
  • touch-screen lacks the responsiveness of class leaders

With the Apple iPhone's arrival on Orange and its recent launch on Vodafone, other mobile phone manufacturers face quite a battle to get your business.

You can't fault Nokia for effort. If you sign up for a ‘Comes With Music' handset, such as the X6, you're entitled to a year of free music downloads from Nokia's online music store.

After the 12 month contract runs out, you can keep all the tracks with no catch. This is a great lure, but Nokia's latest music mobiles have been rather hit-and-miss. Does the X6 do enough to change opinion?

Promising spec
The early signs are good. A quick glance at the phone's specification reveals a 32GB hard drive, 3.5mm headphone jack, and compatibility with MP3, AAC and uncompressed WAV files.

Other niceties include a 5MP camera with fancy Carl Zeiss optics, wi-fi connectivity and a 3.2in, 360 x 460 pixel screen.

The Phone's Symbian operating system works well, with only the slightest hesitation during menu navigation. The X6 can't quite match the fluidity of the iPhone and the touchscreen response isn't as instantaneous, but the handset isn't light years behind.

Easy access to your tunes
Nokia's Ovi Player software works smoothly and transferring music files from a PC is done without any major traumas.

Spin some tunes and the Nokia reveals an entertaining musical persona. Jay-Z's Empire State of Mind sounds open and detailed. The track bounces along at speed. Vocals sound expressive and bass notes display great punch and definition.

Transfer high-quality video content and the 3.2in screen showcases good insight, edge definition and punchy whites.

There's a wealth of multimedia handsets on the market and all of them get compared to Apple's iPhone. So, it's nice to say that the X6 stacks up reasonably well. Although the phone isn't without a couple of flaws, it's enough of a draw to give it a whirl.

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesX
Product NameNokia X6
Product ModelX6
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.nokia.co.uk
Brand NameNokia
Product TypeSmartphone
ManufacturerNokia
Manufacturer Part NumberNOKIAX6

Input Devices

Input MethodTouchscreen

Display and Graphics

Screen TypeLCD
Screen Size8.1 cm (3.2")
Screen Resolution640 x 360

Technical Information

Sensor TypeAccelerometer
Phone StyleBar

Processor and Chipset

Processor TypeARM11
Processor ManufacturerARM

Memory

Standard Memory128 MB
Memory Card SlotYes
Maximum Memory Card Size Supported16 GB
Built-in Memory32 GB
Memory Card SupportedmicroSD

Battery Information

Battery Talk Time11.50 Hour
Battery Standby Time420 Hour

Camera

Rear Camera Resolution5 Megapixel
Front CameraSingle
Built-in FlashYes

Software

Operating SystemSymbian
Operating System VersionSymbian OS 9.4

Interfaces-Ports

USB StandardUSB 2.0
USBYes

Network and Communication

Wireless LANYes
Bluetooth StandardBluetooth 2.0
GPS ReceiverYes
Cellular Network SupportedGSM 850
Cellular Data Connectivity TechnologyGPRS
BluetoothYes

Physical Characteristics

Weight Approximate122 g
Width51 mm
Depth13.8 mm
Height111 mm
ColourBlack
Dimensions111 mm (H): 51 mm (W): 13.8 mm (D)

Miscellaneous

Environmentally FriendlyYes
Package Contents<ul><li>X6 Smartphone</li><li>Nokia Battery (BL-5J)</li><li>Nokia High Efficiency Charger (AC-8)</li><li>Nokia Connectivity Cable (CA-101)</li><li>Nokia Stereo Headset (WH-500)</li><li>User Guide</li><li>Mini DVD</li><li>Comes With Music leaflet</li></ul>
Energy StarYes
Environmental CertificationWEEE

Warranty

Limited Warranty2 Year