Wireless headphones deal: Jabra Elite 45h now cheaper than Black Friday!

If you're looking to score some cheap wireless headphones, Amazon has you covered. It's dropped the price of the entry-level Jabra Elite 45h wireless headphones from $100 to only $70.

That $30 saving means the Elite 45h on-ears are now cheaper than they were on Black Friday. Retailers typically struggle to beat Black Friday prices, so make the most of this Amazon headphones deal while you can.

Jabra Elite 45h headphones $100 $70 at Amazon (save $30)

Jabra's popular budget wireless headphones are foldable, support virtual assistants, and offer up to 50 hours of battery life. Happy listening!View Deal

The Jabra Elite 45h are pitched at the budget headphones market, boasting an impressive 50-hour battery life, plus ultra-fast charging – 10 hours in 15 minutes – in a compact and foldable package.

Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Bluetooth 5.0 and there are two mics for taking calls or accessing the voice assistant of your choice (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri).

We've not reviewed the Elite 45h yet so we can't vouch for their sound quality, but Jabra has been a player in the wireless headphones market for quite some time. This model also features Jabra MySound, which lets you calibrate the audio to your ears through a series of beeps and bleeps emitted by the Jabra Sound+ app.

If you're after a pair of wireless headphones so you can listen to music uninterrupted whilst working in the office or wandering around outside, the Jabra Elite 45h could be just the ticket.

Head over to Amazon now to grab a pair at the discounted price of $ 100 $70. They're available in four colours: Titanium Black, Gold Beige, Navy and Copper Black (Amazon exclusive).

