Wireless headphones deal: Bose QuietComfort 45 return to their lowest price ever

Bose's QuietComfort headphones have become some of the most popular ANC headphones out there, and right now, the QC45 is on sale at Amazon for just $279, its lowest ever price (opens in new tab). If you've been waiting, now's your time.

We gave the Bose QC45 four-stars in our review, praising their effective noise-cancellation, 24-hour battery life, and comfortable build. If you're in the market for a solid pair of ANC headphones with a very decent saving, check out the Bose QC45 headphones.

Best Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones deal

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 45: $329 $279 at Amazon (save $50) (opens in new tab)

These popular ANC headphones from Bose offer up fantastic noise cancellation alongside excellent battery life and a lightweight, comfortable build. At $50 off, if you're looking for a good pair of ANC headphones, look no further.

Bose's QuietComfort line has been around for the better part of two decades, and the world has come to expect great noise-cancellation from this line from this brand. Luckily, the QC45 does not disappoint in this regard, bringing excellent noise-cancellation to the table as did its many predecessors.

These headphones don't just cancel noise, though, they do a good job at playing it, too. The sound of the QC45 doesn't quite match class leaders, but it is an energetic, punchy listen that's surprisingly musical for the money. Bose isn't a noise-canceling company, after all, they're an audio company.

On top of great noise-cancellation and solid sound quality, the QC45 come with an array of convenient features like quick charging, 24-hour battery life, a carry case, and six mics (with four beamforming) built-in, making for a smooth, user experience wherever you go.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable headphones that are a great fit for your next plane ride or subway trip, you can't go wrong with the QuietComfort 45 from Bose. These headphones cancel noise well, sound good, are comfortable, and have a ton of convenient features. At their lowest ever price, they're well worth a look.

MORE:

Check out our list of the best noise-cancelling headphones 2022

Plus our list of the best wireless headphones 2022

How active noise-cancelling headphones work: the technology behind ANC